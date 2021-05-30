CHEYENNE
Workforce Services to implement new programs
Several bills passed by the 66th Wyoming Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Mark Gordon will have an impact on employers and jobseekers alike. The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services will implement the programs created by or modified by some of these new laws, which are all designed to stabilize and develop Wyoming’s workforce:
Unemployment Insurance Short-time Compensation – This program enables employers and employees to work together to reduce work hours for select positions and allows employees to make up part of these reduced wages with unemployment insurance benefits. The program aims to both save jobs and limit employer premiums.
Rental Assistance Program – This program is administered by the Department of Family Services with assistance from DWS. The Rental Assistance Program helps those at risk of homelessness due to the financial impacts of COVID-19. DFS is currently accepting applications for this program on its website, and renters may apply at https://bit.ly/34dBgfc.
The Wyoming Preference Act of 1971 (amendments) – This program will assist employers and Workforce Centers in certifying Wyoming resident and nonresident laborers working on public works projects. The amendments go into effect on July 1.
Workers’ Compensation Student Learner Agreements – This program allows employers, educational institutions and the workers’ compensation division at DWS to collectively train students 16 to 18 years of age to safely work in hazardous jobs. The program will go into effect July 1.
DWS Director Robin Sessions Cooley said the agency is hard at work implementing the new programs.
For more information, visit http://www.wyoming workforce.org/news/.
New revolving loan fund available to small businesses
The Rural Development Fund, administered by the Wyoming Smart Capital Network, last week announced it has received a $4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration CARES Act Recovery Assistance program.
These funds will establish a revolving loan fund for small businesses across Wyoming and will provide critical gap financing to those businesses economically impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“The RLF will support both new and existing businesses, bring new jobs to our communities and retain existing ones,” said Kathy Lenz, chair of the Rural Development Fund and treasurer for the city of Sundance, in a news release. “Our close relationship with WSCN will expand our service territory to all parts of Wyoming.”
EDA’s investment will be matched with $1 million from the WSCN, and is expected to create 200 jobs, retain 50 jobs and generate $60 million in private investment. Janine Jordan, chair of WSCN and city manager of Laramie, said, “We are so pleased to support the Wyoming small business community with a program that works closely with our community banks. This adds a much-needed tool for financing in this uncertain environment.”
“For some businesses, loans can be difficult to get due to certain lending requirements. By working with community banks, we are able to bridge the gap in requirements for small businesses, by purchasing up to 25% of the loan amount and subordinating our interest to the bank. This makes the loan doable by increasing a business’s lending capability,” said Mark Huston, enterprise manager for WSCN. Funds can be used for working capital, equipment purchases and land or building acquisition. Construction and renovation of owner-occupied buildings under $10,000 are also allowable.
WSCN encourages commercial lenders across Wyoming to contact WSCN to learn more about how to take advantage of this RLF opportunity. Small business borrowers are encouraged to contact their commercial lender to learn if the WSCN program would fit into their financing needs.