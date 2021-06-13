CHEYENNE
Former Ford and BlackRock managers are coming to Avanti
Avanti Financial Group recently announced the appointment of Neil Schloss, former treasurer of Ford Motor Company; Bob Cullinan, former head of treasury IT at Ford; and Tim Keefe, founding partner of LedgerStat Capital and former managing director at BlackRock, as advisers to the digital asset bank.
Keefe brings to Avanti deep expertise and relationships in both institutional asset management and Bitcoin. Schloss and Cullinan are assisting Avanti’s technology and product structure to meet the needs of corporate treasury customers, using Avanti’s API-based payment systems to solve invoice-to-payment reconciliation problems and improve treasury operations.
“Avanti is building API-based payment solutions to automate U.S. dollar payment processes using software. I see opportunities for companies to use their solutions to solve day-to-day problems by seamlessly integrating payments processes with their treasury cash management systems,” Schloss said in a news release. “I see Avanti’s solutions as potential game changers for corporate treasurers.”
Interested parties and potential customers can contact Avanti at info@avantibank.com.
Nominations open for 2022 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics
Nominations are now open for the 2022 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics.
Since 1999, Wyoming and northern Colorado’s BBB has recognized more than 100 organizations in the region with this award.
For 2022, a change is taking place: The International Association of Better Business Bureaus is the umbrella organization for all independent local BBBs and sets the standards that local BBB’s follow. IABBB recently updated the criteria for the International Torch Awards for Ethics; therefore the Wyoming and northern Colorado BBB is updating its criteria.
Criteria for the Torch Award includes the following:
Character – Character focuses on how the CEO, president, owner or executive director’s leadership character sets the tone for the entire organization. Leaders must behave intentionally and communicate with their leadership team, employees, customers and stakeholders in a way that is consistent with their beliefs.
Culture – Culture measures how the organization works toward a culture of trust through clarity of purpose, empowering employees and opportunities for growth. Customers – This criteria looks at the internal practices an organization uses to build better customer relationships.
Community – Community asks candidates to display organizational programs, contributions and activities that return value to and support their community.
For more information about the Torch Awards process, timeline and to watch for news of the 2022 event, visit https://tinyurl.com/rvkwuxcm.
Encore Green announces purchase of water treatment tech equipment
Encore Green Environmental Technologies & Licensing has announced the purchase of water treatment technology equipment formerly known as NOMAD from XRI/Fountain Quail.
“The NOMAD desalination technology is the most capable, reliable, and energy efficient technology available to treat industrial by-product water. It’s held that title for almost 20 years now and remains the only proven and cost-effective thermal evaporator available at commercial scale,” said Darren Smith, Encore Green Environmental’s chief technology officer, in a news release. “Combined with our Conservation By-Design methodology, this is the energy industry’s way forward for ESG.”
The agreement to purchase has been signed and is set to close by June 21. NOMAD has generated in excess of 30 million barrels of freshwater from Texas oil and gas fields alone, and EGETL will be incorporating design improvements and offering the next generation NOMAD to the agricultural community.
“With our sister company, Carbon Asset Network and the nonprofit, Synergy for Ecological Solutions, this new purchase accelerates our ability to serve our agricultural partners,” John Robitaille, CEO of Encore Green Environmental and Director of Carbon Asset Network, said in the release. “By cleaning by-product industrial water for surface application, we create a new source of water for the arid West. This exponentially improves soil health, which traps more carbon in the soil and roots and less carbon in our air. This is a new day for agriculture and environmentalism, with a turn-key path to meet ESG goals.”
Encore Green Environmental Technologies & Licensing is a sister company of Encore Green Environmental in Cheyenne.
Taco John’s launches Cluckin’ John’s sub-brand
On June 14, Taco John’s is taking the chicken “war” in a completely new direction, and they’re not clucking around.
The quick-service restaurant has announced the introduction of Cluckin’ John’s, a standalone sub-brand that will go beak-to-beak with all the other chicken chains with its singular menu item: the Fried Chicken Taco!
“We are thrilled to be the first brand in our category to debut this exciting Fried Chicken Taco concept!” said Taco John’s Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum in a news release. “Fried chicken in a tortilla is a total game changer! It’s bold and distinctively delicious, because the flavors burst through the tortilla, rather than getting lost in a bun. We all noticed our mouths were watering more and more with every bite.”
The $2.49 product features crispy all-white meat chicken tenders topped with your choice of two unique sauces – jalapeño ranch or new chipotle lime sauce – all tucked inside a warm flour tortilla. Chicken lovers can order Fried Chicken Tacos a la carte, as a combo meal or in multi-packs at their favorite Taco John’s.
Interested franchisee candidates can call 775-CLUCKIN to get in on the action.
MILESTONES
State Veterinarian Jim Logan is retiring from the Wyoming Livestock Board. Logan served the Wyoming Livestock Board and producers as State Veterinarian through two appointed terms, 1997-2004, and 2009 to present. He also served as Assistant State Veterinarian 2007-2009, and as a member of the Livestock Board 1993-1997. Some of the honors Logan received during his career include: National Assembly of State Animal Health Officials Award, University of Wyoming College of Agriculture and Natural Resources Agriculturist of the Year Award and Wyoming Stockgrowers Association Guardian of the Grasslands Award. Logan has served many local, state and national organizations, including serving as Chairman of the Riverton Memorial Hospital Board, Wyoming Woolgrowers Association, and the American Sheep Industry Association.
Holistic Health and Wellness professional Tracey Kamm has become the first nutritionist in Wyoming to earn the credential Board Certified in Holistic Nutrition from the National Association of Nutrition Professionals. This credential demonstrates that Kamm has achieved the highest level of professional recognition in the holistic nutrition industry. In 2018, Kamm also earned the distinction of being Wyoming’s first and only Registered Herbalist with the American Herbalist Guild, a credential that only about 400 people worldwide have been able to earn since the AHG was founded over 30 years ago. Kamm has also been a National Board Certified Reflexologist with the American Reflexology Certification Board since 2002.