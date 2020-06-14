CHEYENNE
Business Council requests proposals for relief programs marketing
The Wyoming Business Council is seeking proposals from marketing and PR individuals or firms to provide a marketing campaign for the Wyoming Business Relief programs, which distribute grant funding to help Wyoming businesses mitigate financial hardship as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The contractor will develop and execute a comprehensive statewide information and outreach program targeting business owners, Business Council partners and stakeholders.
The Business Council will move quickly to select a qualified contractor. The deadline for proposals is 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 16. Go online to https://tinyurl.com/bizcouncilrfp to view the RFP document.
RFPs should be to Strategic Partnerships Director Ron Gullberg at ron.gullberg@wyo.gov. Call 307-286-9519 with questions.
Charter launches 2020 Digital Education Grant Program to increase broadband usage, training
Charter Communications Inc. has announced applications are now being accepted for the company’s 2020 Spectrum Digital Education grant program, which supports nonprofit organizations that educate community members on the benefits of broadband and how to use it in their lives.
Applications are available at corporate.charter.com/digital-education/grants and will be accepted until Friday, June 26, at 3 p.m. Grants will be announced in August and awarded in September.
Charter opened the Spectrum Digital Education application portal two months earlier than planned to help meet the overwhelming need from nonprofit organizations focused on providing broadband training, access and education during the COVID-19 crisis.
Charter launched the Spectrum Digital Education program in 2017 and has since committed to awarding $6 million in cash grants and in-kind donations to support broadband education. Prior awards have allowed local beneficiaries to set up technology labs, provide online education to senior centers, and distribute laptops, impacting 28,845 individuals across 17 states and Washington, D.C., through 2019.
To be eligible for a Spectrum Digital Education grant, organizations must serve communities located within Charter’s 41-state service area and have 501©(3) tax-exempt status.
Milestones
Green House Data, a strategic partner for organizations pursuing digital transformation initiatives, including hybrid cloud adoption, data center modernization, and software development and delivery, today announced the hire of Drew Mellen as Vice President of Microsoft Cloud Enablement. As the VP of Microsoft Cloud Enablement, Mellen brings extensive knowledge in Microsoft Azure and enterprise cloud technologies. He will be responsible for driving Microsoft partnerships, guiding clients through complex hybrid and multi-cloud deployments, and crafting service offerings such as cloud adoption workshops and assessments that can be customized around client requirements.
From staff reports