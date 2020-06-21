CHEYENNE
Local lawyer appointed to ABA Professional Regulation Committee
Cheyenne lawyer Mark W. Gifford has been appointed to the American Bar Association’s Standing Committee on Professional Regulation by ABA President-Elect Patricia L. Refo, according to a news release.
Refo will assume the role of president in August. Gifford currently serves as Bar Counsel for the Wyoming State Bar.
The Professional Regulation Committee is the entity in the ABA responsible for developing, promoting, coordinating, and strengthening professional disciplinary and regulatory programs and procedures throughout the nation, including developing and promoting ABA activities relating to professional discipline, model rules for disciplinary enforcement and standards for the imposition of sanctions, the release said.
Gifford will serve a three-year term alongside other prominent figures in the lawyer regulation field, including Justice Dan Crothers of the North Dakota Supreme Court and Judge Dolores Dorsainvil, a Maryland District Court judge who acts as chair of the committee.
Gifford is a Wyoming native who received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Wyoming in 1978 and his law degree from Stanford University in 1981. After 30 years of practice as a trial lawyer and mediator, Gifford took the position of Bar Counsel on a part-time basis in 2011 and became full-time in October 2013.
In addition to attorney discipline, Gifford’s responsibilities include Unauthorized Practice of Law, Fee Dispute Resolution and Client Protection Fund. He also serves as general counsel to the Wyoming State Bar. Gifford was also instrumental in getting Wyoming’s Lawyer Assistance Program launched in 2014.
BBB Serving Northern Colo., Wyo. announces new board members
Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming has announced it has added two members to its board of directors with industry expertise in auto sales/service and banking, according to a news release.
New board members include:
- Carrie Baumgart, CEO of Markley Motors
- Nathan Ewert, regional vice president for First National Bank
Cindy Alexander, business director for Pinnacol Assurance, will serve as chairman while Connie Dohn, chief financial officer of Dohn Construction, will serve as treasurer of the BBB Board of Directors for 2020-21. Michael Shirazi, benefits advisor for Shirazi Benefits and chair of the BBB Foundation Board of Advisors, as well as Zach Wilson with the Wilson Law Firm, complete the board’s executive committee.
Additional BBB Board members are:
- Stephen M. Laine, owner, MKO Financial
- Laurie Macomber, owner, Blue Skies Marketing
- Mike O’Connell, director, Larimer County Small Business Development Center
- Rayno Seaser, president, The Egg & I
- Jeannine Truswell, president/CEO, United Way of Weld County
- Beth Walker, dean, Colorado State University College of Business
- Evan Hyatt, director of Marketing and Communications for Care Synergy, serves as an ex-officio member as a business leader and member of our community.
The BBB Board of Directors determines BBB policies and performance as governed by the bylaws, and are also responsible for approval or revocation of BBB Accredited Businesses, the release said.
For more information, visit bbb.org.
Blue Federal Credit Union promotes “Shop. Swipe. Win.” local initiative
Blue Federal Credit Union announced the first “Shop. Swipe. Win.” shop local initiative, where members will be eligible to win $1,000 every week for the entire summer, as well as be entered to win $5,000 at the end of summer, according to a news release.
To win, members just use their debit cards as they normally would anywhere in their communities.
Members will automatically receive one entry for each Blue debit card purchase. The eligible purchase period runs from June through the end of August 2020.
To date, two winners have already been selected.
To learn more about the shop local promotion, visit bluefcu.com/swipe.
42 years of excellent financial reporting awarded to BOPU
Cheyenne’s Board of Public Utilities received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada, according to a news release.
This year marks 42 consecutive years that BOPU has received the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting.
The GFOA awarded the certificate for meeting high standards in the Board’s Fiscal Year 2019 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report and for demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate the financial status of Cheyenne’s water and sewer funds, the release said.
The CAFR summarizes how BOPU invested revenues from water and sewer collections back into Cheyenne’s water and sewer infrastructure. The report includes brief descriptions of major projects, a history of Cheyenne’s water development, a discussion and analysis of financial statements, and a report from an independent auditor.
The CAFR is available to view online at www.cheyennecity.org/1021/Financial-Reports.
Randy Hays, Jack Lyman, Marci Smith and Lynn Butts of BOPU’s administration and accounting divisions also received Awards of Financial Reporting Achievement. The award is given to persons responsible for maintaining financial records and for preparing the award-winning financial report.
Meridian Trust earns Diamond Awards for outstanding marketing
Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union was recently honored with five prestigious Diamond Awards, which recognize outstanding marketing and business development achievements in the credit union industry, according to a news release.
Meridian Trust’s in-house marketing department is comprised of Chief Experience Officer Ed Beckmann, Assistant Marketing Manager Shannon Helmuth and Graphics Designer Yinan Wang.
The awards were presented by the CUNA Marketing & Business Development Council, a national network comprised of over 1,200 credit union marketing and business development professionals. Awards are given in 35 categories ranging from advertising to community events and beyond.
Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union won an award for the category of “Cutting Edge,” which is presented to the credit union that best demonstrates and executes a one-of-a-kind, innovative marketing idea that generates impactful results and for thinking outside the box.
Meridian Trust won another award for the category of “Multifaceted,” which is presented to the credit union that reflects a creative approach to marketing. And the department won three separate awards for the category of “Events,” which is presented to the credit union that creates and executes a special one-time event.
Mofi receives $3M Grow With Google Small Business Fund loan
Business owners across the northern Rockies now have additional access to flexible, responsible capital to help them weather the economic crisis brought on by COVID-19. Opportunity Finance Network announced that MoFi is one of five Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) in the first round of Grow with Google Small Business Fund loans, according to a news release.
The CDFI will deploy its $3 million loan award to small businesses in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming that have been hurt by the economic impact of COVID-19.
Launched in March, the Grow with Google Small Business Fund delivers financing to CDFIs, like MoFi, that are supporting the short-term recovery and long-term financing needs of America’s small businesses hardest hit by COVID-19. At the same time, Google.org made a $5 million grant to OFN to enable OFN’s member CDFIs to improve access to capital for the most marginalized communities. The unrestricted grants can support operations, loan capital, loan loss reserve, capacity building or any other purpose.
For more information about MoFi or to apply for a loan, visit www.mofi.org or call 844-728-9234.
