New grant targets energy sector small businesses and displaced workers
LARAMIE – The Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network recently received a Portable Assistance Grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration to provide technical and advising assistance to Wyoming small businesses affected by the economic downturn in the energy industry.
Portable Assistance Grants are provided by the SBA to target negative economic events in specific business segments or geographical areas.
If your small business has been negatively affected by economic factors in the energy industry, or you are a displaced energy worker interested in learning about small business ownership, contact the Wyoming SBDC Network at wyomingsbdc.org to learn about business advising and training opportunities.
All advising and training opportunities presented through grant activities are no-cost, and all one-on-one advising is completely confidential – as are all interactions with the Wyoming SBDC Network.
Ayres announces merger with MEP Firm Gausman & Moore
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – Mechanical, electrical and plumbing design firm Gausman & Moore has merged with Eau Claire-based consultant Ayres, resulting in an approximately 350-person firm with offices in Wyoming, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, Colorado and California.
Gausman & Moore, operating as a division of Ayres, adds MEP, renewable energy, energy modeling and design software to Ayres’ diverse services, which include civil and municipal engineering, architecture, transportation, structural design and inspection, environmental, geospatial, landscape architecture, planning and development, river engineering and water resources, and telecommunications and subsurface utility engineering.
Both firms enter the merger with ambitious growth plans.
More information about the firms can be found at www.AyresAssociates.com and www.gausman.com.
Milestones
Lunavi, a leading provider of digital transformation consulting and managed IT services, recently announced the appointment of Cheyenne native Sam E. Galeotos as chief executive officer. He will assume day-to-day leadership of the company in addition to his role as board chairman. Galeotos brings a wealth of experience guiding successful enterprises, serving in numerous executive positions throughout his career including President and CEO of Galileo International; CEO of strategic distribution and travel services at Cendant Corp; President, CEO and COO of Cheap Tickets, Inc.; Co-CEO of Worldspan Travel Information Systems; and leadership positions at Delta Air Lines and DatasLink Business Systems, a subsidiary of Delta.
A new director of the Wyoming Agricultural Experiment Station, Eric Webster, joined the University of Wyoming July 6 in the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources. Webster previously served as director of the Louisiana State University’s Iberia Research Station and assistant regional director of the LSU AgCenter’s southwest region. Research at the station includes cattle grazing and herd management studies and row crop research including wheat, soybeans, sugar cane and rice.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department congratulates the following employees on their years of service to the state: Jake Kettley, Casper game warden, Casper Region, 15 years; Derek Lemon, habitat and access coordinator, Jackson Region, 15 years; Willow Bish, terrestrial habitat biologist, Casper Region, 10 years; Grant Gerharter, Cody game warden, Cody Region, 10 years; Rene Schell, information and education specialist, Lander Region, 10 years.