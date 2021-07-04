CHEYENNE
Nominations open for Wyoming Business Hall of Fame awards
Nominate a deserving Wyoming business and industry leader who has demonstrated excellence in business for the 2021 Wyoming Business Hall of Fame award by completing the form at wyomingbusinessalliance.com.
To be considered as a Hall of Fame inductee, an individual’s record of business achievement should reflect business excellence, entrepreneurial spirit, courageous thinking and action, inspiring leadership, community impact, enduring accomplishments and an unwavering commitment to ethical leadership. Recipients can be honored posthumously.
Nominees for the award may be Wyomingites by birth or by choice, have attended the University of Wyoming and/or have business interests within Wyoming. Consideration will be given to any nominee who fulfills one or more of these re-quirements. Additionally, nominees may have started and built a business and/or have led an established business to significantly greater achievements.
There are two categories of awards for consideration:
- Contemporary/visionary – Up-and-coming emerging business person or entrepreneur who has a vision for Wyoming’s future
- Legacy – Being someone who has made historic and significant long-term contributions to the business community (can be honored posthumously)
The Wyoming Business Hall of Fame Award is a joint venture of the Daniels Fund, the University of Wyoming College of Business, Wyoming Business Council and the Wyoming Business Alliance/Wyoming Heritage Foundation.
The recipient of this award will be recognized at the 2021 Governor’s Business Forum Nov. 16-18 at Little America Hotel and Resort in Cheyenne.
Nominations are due Sept. 1. Send completed forms to office@wyoba.com. For more information, call Cindy DeLancey at 307-331-2115 or visit wyomingbusinessalliance.com.
Wyoming Deposit & Transfer to provide new digital services
Wyoming Deposit & Transfer Corporation was unanimously granted a new bank charter recently by the Wyoming Division of Banking under the regulatory framework of a Special Purpose Depository Institution, according to a news release.
WDT is the third charter of this type to receive approval.
“The new bank charter will enable Wyoming Deposit & Transfer to provide seamless commercial banking, together with custodial services for a wide range of tokenized assets and digital and fiat currencies, meeting the needs of fiduciary institutions as well as small and medium sized blockchain and digital assets ventures, which are the intended audiences for Wyoming’s blockchain legislation,” WDT Chief Executive Officer Julie Fellows said in a release.
WDT and its leading technology partners intend to provide regulated, secure, certain and transparent custody and transfer solutions that are required for fiduciary institutions to transact in digital assets for their clients, according to the release.
Fellows said WDT executives were committed to understanding the needs of institutional clients and entrepreneurs and worked with them from the start. Their input helped WDT design product solutions to meet their needs and meet the rigorous regulatory requirements of the Wyoming legislation and support the development of the digital asset ecosystem. WDT also worked with state regulators to ensure compliance.
Black Hills Energy offers 20-year outlook for power
Every three years, Black Hills Energy conducts a comprehensive planning process on behalf of its electric utilities, Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power and Black Hills Power Inc., serving customers in Wyoming and western South Dakota, according to a company news release.
The 2021 Integrated Resource Plan, submitted this week to the Wyoming Public Service Commission, forecasts the energy resource requirements necessary to provide customers with the safe, reliable and cost-effective energy they depend on to power their homes and businesses.
“Our IRP provides a 20-year road map for meeting our customers’ long-term energy needs through a balanced mix of generation resources, including coal, natural gas, wind, solar and battery storage,” said Mark Stege, vice president of Wyoming operations, in the release. “As we plan for the future, Wyoming energy will continue to play a critical role in our generation mix with opportunities to sensibly achieve a cleaner emissions profile in support of our company’s sustainability goals which calls for a 70% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 2040 based on a 2005 baseline.”
Plan recommendations include:
Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power – BHE says near-term generation needs are adequate to meet customers’ everyday energy needs and maintain system reliability and flexibility. The company proposes to meet seasonal peak demand capacity needs with market energy purchases. The IRP also identified a potential for customer cost savings to be achieved through the expansion of utility-owned transmission serving Cheyenne Light customers and avoiding steadily rising third-party transmission service fees. Also, BHE intends to evaluate the benefits of adding up to 10 megawatts of battery storage to the Cheyenne Light system.
Black Hills Power – BHE intends to convert Neil Simpson II, a coal-fired 90 MW power plant to natural gas, since the plant will reach the end of its original engineered life in 2025. This will require regulatory approval. BHE will also explore the addition of 100 MW of new renewable energy resources and evaluate the benefits of adding up to 10 megawatts of battery storage.
The 2021 IRP is based on a planning period of 2021 through 2040 and a near-term need planning period of 2021 to 2026.
The recommendations put forth in the company’s 2021 IRP are subject to review and approval by state regulatory commissions. Learn more at https://www.blackhillsenergy.com/irp.