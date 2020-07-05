CHEYENNE
Moving scams cause financial, emotional nightmares – study
Allowing someone you don’t know drive away with your belongings is among the many stressful aspects of a long-distance move, especially if that move is complicated or may be prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unfortunately, some consumers find their stress compounded by fraudulent movers who charge them many times the amount quoted, subject them to unreasonably long delivery windows, hold their items hostage for additional undisclosed fees and leave them with damaged goods.
An in-depth investigative study by Better Business Bureau finds that scams are widespread in the moving industry, particularly when it comes to interstate moves. BBB receives an average of 13,000 complaints and negative reviews about movers each year, with many complaints describing how experiences with dishonest moving companies have turned into financial and emotional nightmares.
The investigative study – Know Your Mover: BBB Study Reveals Scammers Price Gouge, Taking Belongings Hostage and Destroy Goods – highlights the risk to consumers who do not do careful research before hiring a mover. Read the full study online at https://tinyurl.com/movingscamsreport.
Colorado Society of Assoc. Executives honors Jim Walter
At the annual meeting of the Colorado Society of Association Executives (CSAE), the organization named Visit Cheyenne’s vice president and director of sales and marketing, Jim Walter, its associate of the year.
Walter has been a member of CSAE for six years, and was honored for his support of the organization though his expertise, sponsorship and willingness to help where needed, according to a release from CSAE. He has led the sales efforts of Visit Cheyenne for the past seven years.
Visit Cheyenne plays an active role in CSAE to create relationships with associations who call Colorado home.
“We find that many Rocky Mountain associations, which Wyoming residents are involved with, are located in Colorado,” Walter said in a news release. “Over the past six years, we have worked hard to create professional relationships with many of those organizations, leading to meetings being held in Cheyenne. It is humbling to be recognized by such a vibrant organization that I have had a lot of fun being a member of. The people I have met and the business relationships I have formed mean a lot to me. I am honored to be recognized.”
Visit Cheyenne is the official Destination Marketing Organization for Laramie County, and is the leader in developing, promoting and protecting the Cheyenne area’s travel industry. In 2019, the Visit Cheyenne sales team helped in booking more than 10,000 room nights at local hotels with an estimated economic impact of more than $3.6 million to the Cheyenne economy.
State Advocates in Leadership adds new board member
The Board of Directors for Wyoming State Advocates in Leadership, a statewide disability advocacy organization, has announced that Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce staff member Esther Gonzales has been added as the nonprofit’s newest board member.
Since arriving in Cheyenne from North Carolina, Gonzales, the Chamber’s business development specialist, has become deeply involved in Cheyenne’s civic efforts. Working with the Downtown Development Authority as the committee chair for the facade improvement program, Gonzales has also donated her time to the Fill the Gaps program, which provides tours along the 17th Avenue corridor in order to spark development opportunities. As a planter programmer, she has worked with the Master Gardners group of the DDA in order to streamline its operations.
Wyoming State Advocates in Leadership seeks to develop leaders with developmental disabilities to learn skills and teach others with developmental disabilities to stand up for their rights, choices and address ideas in a productive way.
Green House Data announces initiative to align with Zerto
Green House Data, a leading provider of digital transformation consulting and managed IT services, recently announced a strategic alignment with Zerto to accelerate digital transformation initiatives centered around hybrid cloud resilience and multi-cloud application migration.
Zerto is an industry-leading software solution that replaces legacy solutions with a single platform to enable disaster recovery, data protection and workload mobility across hyperscale clouds, hosted services and on-premise data centers. All of which reduces risk and complexity of modernization and cloud adoption, according to a news release.
Together, the two organizations help enterprises architect, test, migrate and protect critical applications and data, even within complex interdependent hybrid environments.
As more IT environments span across on-premise data centers, service provider partners, and hyperscale cloud platforms like Azure and AWS, workload portability and agility have become vital. Meanwhile, enterprise technology faces expectations of 100% continuous availability.
Green House Data has leveraged the Zerto IT Resilience Platform to facilitate digital transformation in numerous customer engagements, including zero-downtime cloud migrations and ongoing business continuity with near real-time recovery time objective requirements.
Cheyenne-based Green House Data is focused on helping customers advance their digital transformation goals by modernizing business applications, migrating solutions to the cloud, designing hybrid cloud solutions, and applying agile and DevOps engineering practices to build new, innovative solutions.
From staff reports