Hirst Applegate attorneys recognized in U.S. News Best Lawyers in America
Best Lawyers recently announced that the Cheyenne law firm of Hirst Applegate, LLP received a Tier 1 ranking in the 2023 Edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers in the following areas: Commercial Litigation; Litigation – Labor and Employment; Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants; Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants; Trusts and Estates Law; Corporate Law and Education Law.
It got a Tier 2 ranking in Real Estate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law.
John J. Metzke was named the Best Lawyers’ 2023 Cheyenne “Lawyer of the Year” in Trusts and Estates and Corporate Law. He was also recognized for his work in Business Organizations (including LLC’s and Partnerships) and Mergers and Acquisitions Law.
Robert Jarosh was named the Best Lawyers’ 2023 Cheyenne “Lawyer of the Year” in Product Liability Litigation – Defendants and was also recognized in the areas of Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Labor and Employment, and Education Law.
Richard Mincer was recognized in the areas of Commercial Litigation, Transportation Law, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants and Products Liability Litigation – Defendants. Billie Addleman was recognized in the areas of Commercial Litigation, Legal Malpractice Law – Defendants, Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants, and Real Estate Law. Kara L. Ellsbury was recognized in the areas of Commercial Litigation and Utilities Law. Khale Lenhart was recognized in the area of Product Liability Litigation – Defendants.
Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession.
Cheyenne attorney Robert R. Rose III honored with Lifetime Achievement Award
Robert R. Rose III was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Wyoming Trial Lawyers Association during its annual convention in June.
Rose was born and raised in Casper, graduating from Natrona County High School. He received a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Phillips University in Enid, Oklahoma, and his J.D. from Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Rose has a wealth of experience gained during his years of service as a lawyer, in civil practice, working as a public defender, county attorney and as a criminal defense attorney. He has also served as trial consultant to the Public Defender’s Office and operated his own private consulting business. In addition to his professional practice, Rose was a Laramie County Circuit Court Magistrate.
But Rose’s passion is teaching. He has shared his knowledge with colleagues and students. He taught criminal law and procedure as an adjunct instructor at Laramie County Community College and was also the director of the Western Trial Advocacy Institute at the University of Wyoming College of Law. Rose has supported the annual WTLA Robert R. Rose Jr. Voir Dire Competition by teaching and judging along with coaching teams in preparation for regional competitions.
To fully share his knowledge, experience and expertise, Rose authored the book “Trial Practice Manual for Criminal Defense Lawyers,” published in 2020 by the American Bar Association. He has also written numerous articles for various publications.
The Lifetime Achievement Award is given to a trial lawyer who over the course of a career, in the opinion of peers in the profession, best exemplifies the highest skills and ethical principles of a trial lawyer. These principles include honesty, integrity, and adherence to the rule of law, the Constitution, and promotion of the right to trial by jury.
The award is the highest honor given by WTLA and has been given only 19 times in the 52-year history of the organization.
Milestones
Cheyenne OBGYN recently announced the addition of Dr. Christopher Niehues to their team. Niehues received his bachelor of science in biotechnology from the University of Nebraska and his doctor of osteopathic medicine from Kansas City University of Medicine. He conducted his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at McLaren Macomb Hospital in Michigan. Niehues grew up in Alliance, Nebraska, and met his wife, Cindy, at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff, where he was her chemistry tutor. They have lived multiple places during his medical training, and are glad to now make a home in Cheyenne for their four daughters.