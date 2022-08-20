Hirst Applegate attorneys recognized in U.S. News Best Lawyers in America

Best Lawyers recently announced that the Cheyenne law firm of Hirst Applegate, LLP received a Tier 1 ranking in the 2023 Edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers in the following areas: Commercial Litigation; Litigation – Labor and Employment; Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants; Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants; Trusts and Estates Law; Corporate Law and Education Law.

