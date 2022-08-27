JPMorgan Chase awards $10,000 to support Climb Wyoming
JPMorgan Chase recently announced a $10,000 grant to Climb Wyoming, a nonprofit serving low-income single mothers to help discover self-sufficiency through career training and placement.
The contribution will support the nonprofit’s ongoing efforts to support single working mothers in the Cheyenne and Teton areas. Specifically, the contribution will support industry training, life and financial skills development, and mental health support to provide economic stability for their households.
“One of the biggest obstacles for single mothers is calming the toxic stress of poverty and finding stability for work readiness,” said Katie Hogarty, Chief Executive Officer of Climb Wyoming. “The generous contribution from JPMorgan Chase will help our Cheyenne and Teton offices support more low-income single mothers through career training and placement programs.”
“By taking steps to increase the availability of support for low-income single mothers, we improve our communities by helping provide services to enable countless women and children to attain a better life,” said Claudius Duncan, Chase’s Market Director of Banking for the region. “Climb is a wonderful example of how creating awareness of the need for these critical services can encourage involvement through public and private partnerships.”
The mission of Climb Wyoming is for low-income single mothers to discover self-sufficiency through career training and placement. Developed over the past 36 years, Climb’s comprehensive program isn’t just about getting a job – it’s about financial independence for struggling mothers and changing the generational cycle of poverty one family at a time.
Transportation Commission awards almost $19.3M in contracts
The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded almost $19.3 million in contracts for five Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its Aug. 18 business meeting.
A bid of almost $1.7 million was awarded to Sheridan-based Advanced Electrical Contracting Inc. for a project that involves electrical work, sidewalk, curb and gutter and other work at various locations within Big Horn, Converse, Fremont, Hot Springs, Laramie, Lincoln, Natrona, Niobrara, Platte, Sheridan, Sweetwater, Uinta, Washakie and Weston counties.
The commission awarded a $1.8 million bid to Utah-based Coldwater Group Inc. for a project involving structure replacement, grading, guardrail and other work at the Hams Fork River Bridge on Lincoln County Road 327 in Lincoln County.
The contracted completion date for the above two projects is Oct. 31, 2023.
The commission awarded a $7.1 million bid to Worland-based McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. for a project that involves milling, paving, chip seal and other work on about 10 miles of US Highway 191 in Sublette County. The project has a contracted completion date of June 30, 2024.
Mills-based King Enterprises was awarded a $4.4 million bid for a project that involves fencing, grading and other work at various locations along Interstate 25 in Johnson County. The contracted completion date for the project is Nov. 30, 2024.
All of the above projects are funded primarily with federal dollars.
The only project awarded in August that is funded primarily with state dollars involves milling, paving, chip seal and other work on more than 7 miles of US Highway 89 in Lincoln County. The project was awarded to Idaho-based H-K Contractors, Inc. with a bid of almost $4.2 million, and the work has a contracted completion date of Aug. 31, 2023.
Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bidder. August’s meeting saw an average of about 2.7 bids per project.
Milestones
Laramie County Library System recently welcomed Steven Leafgreen to its Board of Directors. Leafgreen’s first term on the Board will last until June 30, 2024. Board members for Laramie County Library System are appointed by the County Commissioners, who are required by Wyoming State statutes to provide library services to their constituents. Leafgreen is the CEO of Western Vista Federal Credit Union, and has served in key roles for several different community organizations, including the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce.
My Front Door announced this week that Esther O. Gonzales has been selected as the newly created director of development. Previously, Gonzales spent three years working with the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce as its business development and relations specialist. My Front Door uses a three-phase core program model to end poverty through homeownership. Founded in 2007, My Front Door has assisted 58 families in becoming first-time homeowners.
Lindsay Patterson, the Surface Water Quality Standards Coordinator at the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, was recently recognized by the Association of Clean Water Administrators. Patterson was selected for the ACWA Emerging Leader Award for 2022, which is given to members who have demonstrated notable leadership or contributions to the work of an ACWA committee, task force and/or workgroup, and show potential for future leadership in the association.