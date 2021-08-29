LCCC IT Program director receives Microsoft Innovation Award
In 2017, Microsoft approached Laramie County Community College with a proposal to develop a Microsoft Datacenter Academy at the college. The Datacenter Technology program began in the fall of 2018 with just 14 students, and now boasts an enrollment of 60 students working to earn their degree.
The datacenter technology credit diploma is now the common first degree within the Information Technology Pathway and leads to advanced credentials in network administrator, systems administrator and cybersecurity.
The growth and popularity of the IT program is a product of high demand, high-wage jobs, and the flexible design and creativity of offerings. The LCCC program stands out due to its innovation and creativity in both the classroom and labs, ensuring student growth and comprehension. That creativity is led by Troy Amick, program director, information technology.
Amick began at LCCC in January 2018, following a donation of equipment from Microsoft, to create a mock datacenter at the college. Amick, utilized the equipment to created 12 mobile datacenter carts allowing students to gain hands-on, real-world application in a unique lab setting.
Due to Amick’s work with the LCCC Datacenter Academy, he was recognized as a 2021 Innovation Award winner at the first Microsoft Datacenter Academy Summit this month. ”
Amick and his team of three faculty continue to create active learning and innovation opportunities, through the design and development of a new hardware lab, Cyber City and Cyber Range. The Cyber City provides a tactile learning environment for students (and even guests to the College) to view the real-world implications of a cyber-attack. The two cyber environments allow students to attack and defend the city as they learn about the various ways cyber-crimes may occur.
For more information about opportunities and programs offered in the Information Technology Pathway, contact Amick at 307-772-7381 or wamick@lccc.wy.edu.
Cheyenne Prairie Generating Station earns workplace safety designation
Black Hills Energy has announced that the Cheyenne Prairie Generating Station is the recipient of the “Cowboy Star” Voluntary Protection Program safety award. The achievement is the most prestigious certification offered by the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services through its Occupational Health and Safety Administration.
“The Cowboy Star VPP program is all about continuous improvement and challenging ourselves to take outstanding safety policies and procedures and make them even better,” said Jason Hartman, director of power delivery for Black Hills Energy, in a news release. “It takes honesty, openness to change and great discipline to achieve Cowboy Star status. It has taken all of us, working together as a family, to achieve our goal.”
To be considered, employers must apply to OSHA and undergo a rigorous onsite evaluation by teams of safety and health professionals. The Cowboy Star is awarded to employers who demonstrate exemplary achievement in the prevention of occupational safety and health hazards and continuously improve their safety and health management system. The distinction has only been awarded to two other companies in Wyoming’s history.
“After more than four years of working toward this award, we are very honored to receive the Cowboy Star,” said Hartman. “This designation is a testament of the true dedication that Black Hills Energy and our employees have toward safety practices at the Cheyenne Prairie Generating Station. And, while we are excited to achieve the award, we also recognize that it is only the beginning of our ongoing journey to enhance safety management systems at the CPGS through a proactive partnership with Wyoming OSHA.”
The Cheyenne Prairie Generating facility is a 132-megawatt facility containing three gas turbine generators. One is a simple-cycle unit that is wholly owned by Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power. The other two are paired in a combined cycle with a steam turbine generator that is jointly owned by CLFP and Black Hills Power.
Wyo. unemployment rate falls to 5.2% in July 2021
The Research & Planning Section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported this week that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 5.4% in June to 5.2% in July.
The slight decrease in unemployment was largely due to unemployed individuals dropping out of the labor force. Wyoming’s unemployment rate is much lower than its July 2020 level of 6.8% and slightly lower than the current U.S. unemployment rate of 5.4%.
From June to July, unemployment rates fell in every county. Unemployment often decreases in July as employment grows in leisure & hospitality, construction and other sectors. The largest unemployment rate decreases occurred in Sublette (down from 6.9% to 5.2%), Uinta (down from 6.5% to 4.9%), Natrona (down from 7.4% to 5.8%), Sweetwater (down from 7.2% to 5.8%), and Campbell (down from 6.9% to 5.5%) counties.
From July 2020 to July 2021, unemployment rates decreased in all of Wyoming’s 23 counties. Unemployment rates were unusually high in July 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The largest over-the-year decreases occurred in Natrona County (down from 9.9% to 5.8%), Campbell County (down from 9.2% to 5.5%), Sweetwater County (down from 9.4% to 5.8%), and Converse County (down from 8.3% to 5.0%).
The lowest unemployment rates in July were reported in Teton County at 2.8%, Weston County at 3.1% and Crook County at 3.2%. The highest rates were found in Natrona and Sweetwater counties, both at 5.8%. The next highest rates occurred in Campbell County at 5.5%, Sublette County at 5.2%, and Converse County at 5.0%.
Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) rose from 271,900 in July 2020 to 282,100 in July 2021, an increase of 10,200 jobs (3.8%). Nonfarm employment was unusually low in July 2020 because of widespread economic disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
From staff reports