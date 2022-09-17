Direct air capture project coming to state
A direct air capture project called Project Bison is coming to Wyoming. It is described as a partnership between DAC system developer CarbonCapture Inc. and carbon dioxide sequestration operator Frontier Carbon Solutions.
The project aims to remove and store 6 million tons of atmospheric carbon dioxide annually by 2030, according to a Wyoming Business Council news release. WBC said Project Bison expected to begin operations using storage wells by late 2023. Regulatory approval may be needed, the announcement indicated.
“The operation will deploy CarbonCapture’s DAC modules and Frontier’s Class VI CO2 storage wells over multiple phases through 2030 in order to meet the rapidly growing demand from global companies and governments for high-quality engineered carbon removal,” stated a Sept. 8 news release from WBC.
“We are committed to advancing the carbon management industry in Wyoming,” said Gov. Mark Gordon in the emailed announcement. “We are an early leader in developing carbon capture possibilities and policy. The interest in locating a project of this scale here demonstrates Wyoming’s commitment to CO2 capture, use and storage projects as this industry develops.”
Wyoming’s deep saline aquifers “have the geological features ideal for Class VI wells” to store carbon, the announcement said. “CarbonCapture and Frontier Carbon Solutions are working closely with community stakeholders to ensure that Project Bison offers high-quality jobs and helps enable communities to withstand economic uncertainties with confidence.”
It was not clear where in Wyoming these operations will be, or what sort of regulatory OKs are needed for the project. Officials did not immediately comment on Friday.
An online handout from WBC explains DAC technology: wyomingbusiness.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/DAC-OnePager-FINAL.pdf.
Wyoming Employment Symposium is Oct. 5 at UW
The 2022 Wyoming Employment Symposium will be held as a daylong event on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the University of Wyoming, it was announced this past Wednesday.
This is meant to bring “together nationally accredited speakers and state leaders in employment to share knowledge and expertise about new approaches and best practices when employing people with disabilities,” according to a web page associated with the event. It “will focus on information surrounding employee retention and inclusivity in the workplace.”
Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier is among the speakers.
To be a vendor at the Resource Expo, fill out the exhibitor form at wgcdd.wyo.gov/projects/employment and return it to Aleyta Zimmerman, aleyta.zimmerman@wyo.gov, before Sept. 23.
The gathering is from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is taking place at the UW Conference Center in Laramie, 2221 Grand Ave.
More information about the event is online from the Wyoming Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. Go to wgcdd.wyo.gov/projects/employment.
Manufacturing Works starting new program
A business partnership in the state is starting a new program that it hopes will connect Wyoming manufacturers and suppliers.
Called Connex Wyoming, it is meant to “strengthen the local and domestic manufacturing supply chain,” according to a Wednesday news release posted on the website of the University of Wyoming.
The Wyoming Manufacturing Extension Partnership, which is called Manufacturing Works, is launching this new initiative. Manufacturing Works is a part of UW’s Business Resource Network. Connex Wyoming is also supported by the Wyoming Business Council, the Wyoming Innovation Partnership and by the university itself.
This “is a free online manufacturer database and connectivity platform for Wyoming manufacturers to connect with one another, find local suppliers, discover new business opportunities and manage their supply chains,” the launch announcement stated. “The goal of the platform is to increase manufacturing growth among Wyoming manufacturers while helping smaller Wyoming suppliers better connect with large U.S. manufacturers that need their services.”
The release noted “disruptions to existing supply chains have resulted in shortages of materials and inputs to manufacturing processes, which are hampering productivity and profitability of Wyoming manufacturers.”
The Connex Marketplace technology was previously developed by i5 Services. Wyoming is the ninth state to roll out this platform, joining states including Kansas, Oklahoma and Utah. “In each state, the platform is managed by the state’s Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) to provide a coordinated approach to outreach and direction for users,” the release noted.
Sept. 29 is when the platform officially launches. The office of Gov. Mark Gordon will host a kickoff event that day at L&H Manufacturing in Sheridan, according to the news release.
Milestones
Kelly Morgan was hired by the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative as WBCI's first executive director. "Morgan comes to the WBCI with years of diagnostic imaging, instruction, program management and Wyoming-based community nonprofit experience," said the group's announcement on Sept. 12. It said the volunteer-led initiative itself is in its seventh year and the organization's board made the new hire "with the primary goal of increasing the organization’s statewide presence." Morgan most recently was development manager for the Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, a WBCI representative told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Friday.
Cheyenne OBGYN has added Dr. Natalie Howard to its practice. “Her specialties are high-risk obstetrics, robotic gynecologic surgery and menopause medicine,” said a Sept. 6 email announcing the hiring of the obstetrician-gynecologist.
Sodienye “Tet” Tetenta has been named the 2022 state physician of the year, the Wyoming Medical Society announced Sept. 6. Tetenta has been Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s lead pulmonologist and critical care physician for nearly 14 years, “guiding them through the pandemic, and establishing protocols that saved lives and preserved staff,” the emailed announcement said.