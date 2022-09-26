Gov. Gordon names Schoenfel as WIP head
Gov. Mark Gordon is appointing Lauren Schoenfeld as the executive director of the Wyoming Innovation Partnership, it was announced this past week.
The new hire was most recently the organizational change management lead for J.R. Simplot. She has been on the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners since 2019.
According to the governor’s office announcement, the state Legislature created and funded this job for two years. Schoenfeld is a member of Gordon’s policy staff.
“Schoenfeld’s position will work closely with WIP institutions and partners to develop new or further develop existing relationships with businesses, policy leaders and lawmakers,” the news release stated. In the release, Gordon cited Schoenfeld’s “experience in organizational management and knowledge of Wyoming,” which will help her “coordinate a wide array of stakeholders and move the state ahead.”
Gordon previously created WIP for workforce and economic development efforts. It works with community colleges and the University of Wyoming, among others.
Schoenfeld attended Central Wyoming College and got her bachelor’s in communication from UW.
New apartment complex coming to Cheyenne
A new 104-unit Class A multi-family garden-style apartment complex is coming to Cheyenne, and still more units may follow.
On Thursday, Summit Capital Management LLC said it completed bank financing on what a news release called an “upscale, market rate” apartment complex in the Saddle Ridge neighborhood. SCM’s project will have three-story buildings, with one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 710 square feet to 1,204 square feet.
“The $27 million project will help solve the ever-increasing demand for housing in the city of Cheyenne and the surrounding area,” according to the news release that was distributed via an email from the city.
“This is SCM’s first development in Cheyenne,” said Andrew Cronin and Karl Nembach, managing partners of the firm that was launched in 2021. “Cheyenne is poised to continue to grow significantly over the next decade. Demand for Class A multifamily is strong, and very much needed.”
In the written announcement, Mayor Patrick Collins said that “it has been my hope to find a solution to our housing shortage and Summit Capital Management has answered our prayers.”
“Construction is already underway with anticipated delivery starting August/September of 2023,” per the release. It said First Interstate Bank provided financing.
The Saddle Ridge Apartments will be located at 6838 Countryside Ave., Nembach wrote in an email Friday to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
Saddle Ridge Apartments Phase 2 is “also in the works for next year,” the announcement attributed Cronin and Nembach as saying. They said this next phase will have an additional 116 multiple-dwelling units.
Milestones
Anna Reeves Olson was recently elected as president-elect of the Wyoming State Bar, and she will be president in 2023-24.
She succeeds Christopher H. Hawks of Jackson, who is now the president of the state bar. The period of time during which Olson will be president of the association is September 2023 to September 2024.
Olson is a partner at Park Street Law Office, according to the bar’s announcement on Monday. “She has a varied practice and focuses on civil litigation involving professional malpractice defense, health care law, contract and real estate disputes and family law.”
A provider of cable television, broadband and other services in Wyoming has named a new corporate leader, it disclosed Wednesday.
Charter Communications said Chris Winfrey was promoted to president and CEO of the company, which does business under the Spectrum brand name. The move is effective Dec. 1 for Winfrey, who was named the cable operator’s chief operating officer about a year ago, following a decade-plus as Charter’s chief financial officer.
Tom Rutledge, “who announced his plans to retire as CEO after” a “50-year career beginning as a technician,” will be the executive chairman of the company and its board of directors through the end of his contract in November 2023, the telecommunications provider said. “Mr. Rutledge will maintain oversight of Charter’s Government Affairs during that time and provide his guidance and expertise to ensure a smooth and successful transition.”
Winfrey leads the telecom company’s rural construction, including spending $5 billion to make super-fast 1 Gbps “broadband connectivity available to more than a million currently unserved locations,” Charter says.
In Wyoming, the company serves the Cheyenne area, plus its website lists available services in Casper, Laramie and other cities. According to a website a company spokesperson pointed the WTE to on Friday, it has 127,000 customers in the state and 169 employees.
Morgan Irene Cloud, Raevyn Dawn Heinzen, Katherine Adam Landis-True, Joseph Daniel Layzell, Shannon Elizabeth Leininger and MacKenzie Ann Sewell are all listed as being from Cheyenne. They were among those identified by the Wyoming State Bar as being future members of the state bar.
These “applicants who have satisfied all requirements for admission,” according to a Friday news release. The lawyers in the state’s capital city are among 38 people who “have been recommended for admission to practice law in Wyoming.”