Two staffers, including its director, departing Cheyenne Botanic Gardens
Some staff changes are in store for the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, it was announced this past week.
Thursday was the last day for two staffers, including the organization’s director, according to an email that day from Friends of the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens. “Even with these very warm temperatures in Southeast Wyoming, we are looking toward fall. With the changing seasons, we are anticipating some changes at the gardens.”
The email went on to say that Director Tina Worthman “is moving on to enjoy family and farm life in Nebraska.” She was promoted in 2018 to the director post, after serving as an assistant director and then as interim director.
Horticulture Supervisor Nettie Hardy “is headed back to her native Alabama and exciting horticulture opportunities there.”
The announcement added that “we are grateful for their service to the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens over these last several years and wish them well. Both will be missed by colleagues, volunteers, members, and visitors.”
Further details weren’t immediately available on Friday afternoon.
Wyoming national forests receive federal money for improvements
The Rocky Mountain Region of the U.S. Forest Service has projects in Wyoming that are being funded as part of $65 million in investments nationwide to help the agency improve water quality, roads, trails and fish habitat, it was announced via email this past week.
The exact amount of money the national forests in Wyoming are getting was not included in a related online announcement. Further details couldn’t be learned on Friday.
Projects getting assistance include:
Bighorn National Forest for Cedar Creek and Driveway Trail bridge construction. “Reconstruction of two trail bridges above the high-water mark will improve stream functioning and protect the bridges and adjacent trails from erosion,” the Forest Service said. And for the Canyon Creek Road and channel, there will be reconstruction and relocation of some 600 feet of road, and a bridge will be built.
Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest for decommissioning five miles of North Savery road, which, per the agency, “will restore fish and aquatic species habitat and improve water quality.” For the Middle Douglas Priority Watershed, the park will decommission five miles of previously closed roads and as many miles miles of unauthorized roads, “placing approximately 30 miles of road into long term storage, and relocating approximately 17 miles of motorized trail.” The Whiskey Creek-Little Snake Watershed also will see some roads converted for other purposes, taken out of use and similar actions.
Shoshone National Forest will see the reconstruction of roads and crossings, which the Forest Service expects “to improve water and aquatic habitat.”
Milestones
Monique Meese has resigned from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office, according to an out of office auto-reply email on Friday to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. Her last day was Aug. 19, according to the email. She told Cowboy State Daily she has accepted a job as deputy county attorney in Laramie County. The WTE was unable to reach Meese and her current and former employer on Friday.