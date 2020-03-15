CHEYENNE
MoFi recognizes Cheyenne lender for contributions to small-business community
Rob Kilian, Vice President of Commercial Banking at First Interstate Bank in Cheyenne, has been named MoFi’s Wyoming Small Business Lender of the Year for 2019. MoFi presents this award annually to its most prolific commercial lender partner, an individual who has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to meeting the needs of business owners in their community.
Many successful businesses struggle to get the financing they need to grow. Kilian is recognized for helping connect Wyoming entrepreneurs with a resource to do just that – flexible, responsible capital that sees them through short-term growth needs and prepares them for a longer-term bank loan. That assistance comes via MoFi, a nonprofit organization that provides financing and consulting services to entrepreneurs and small businesses that are not able to receive a traditional bank loan.
Kilian has been with First Interstate Bank in Cheyenne for 15 years and has a 25-year career in banking. He plays an active role in the community, including serving as the 2019 treasurer of Kiwanis of Cheyenne, and past service on the Meals on Wheels Board of Directors.
Among the Cheyenne-area businesses Kilian helped connect with MoFi last year is LG Drilling, which became the first company in the state to receive a business loan from MoFi after it expanded into Wyoming in early 2019. LG Drilling owner Lance Gleich used the loan to purchase equipment needed to expand to markets in Colorado.
“Seven years ago, when I was looking to start my business, Rob was the first one who was willing to give me a chance,” Gleich said in a news release. “He’s seen me go from nothing to where I am now. Along the way, he has pulled in partners like MoFi to help my business keep growing. I’m grateful for Rob’s long-term partnership, I won’t bank anywhere else in Cheyenne as long as Rob is here.”
Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation employee receives national recognition
An employee of the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation received national recognition for her role in managing data on the state’s about 2,100 registered active sex offenders. OffenderWatch recognized Jenny Stalo, a records analyst, this week for excellence in meeting the sex offender registry (SOR) objectives and saving hundreds of hours of time for officers each month through expert management of National Crime Information Center data.
Members of the SOR team ensure complete, accurate and comprehensive offender records; track offenders moving in and out of the city; and promote inter-agency cooperation with the U.S. Marshals Service investigating and locating absconded offenders.
Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation uses the tool OffenderWatch, the nation’s leading sex offender registry management partner, to keep track of registered sex offenders, often using the system to aid in investigations and proactively improve public safety. Stalo was chosen to receive the award out of 14,000 OffenderWatch users from more than 3,000 agencies.
“For years, Jenny has continually worked behind the scenes to manage and coordinate all the sex offender registrants statewide,” Deputy Director Eric Wiltanger said in a news release. “Her attention to detail with registrant records and networking with detectives and other law enforcement jurisdictions is an excellent example of the quality of service Jenny gives on a daily basis. We are very proud of her and the work she has accomplished.”
Under Stalo’s leadership, the National Crime Information Center has approved nearly all of WDCI’s data without any rejections. Stalo has optimized her work to improve accuracy and reporting the state sex offender data in a timely manner.
Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is responsible for overseeing each county’s sheriff’s office as they manage, track and verify registered sex offenders in the state.
From local reports