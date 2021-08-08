NextCare continues growth in Wyoming by acquiring HealthReach
MESA, Ariz. – NextCare Urgent Care – the nation’s leading privately held provider of urgent care medicine and occupational health services – is expanding once again and adding another Wyoming location to its roster.
In July, the organization officially acquired HealthReach in Cheyenne, which will bring the total number of NextCare urgent care clinics in the state to two and its total number of clinics nationally to 149.
HealthReach has been a staple of the Cheyenne community for 35 years and is the longest-operating urgent care in the state of Wyoming. Over the last 35 years, HealthReach has provided on-demand patient care in Laramie County and built a strong foundation of patients and a brilliant roster of health-care providers. With the acquisition, NextCare hopes to build on the legacy of great patient care HealthReach is known for and continue to provide the same great care the community has come to know from our other clinic.
“I am pleased to turn over HealthReach to NextCare. After the passing of my husband and the founder of HealthReach, Dr. Don Kougl in 2011, I made the decision to continue to serve the residents of Laramie County, always knowing that this day would arrive,” said Maureen “Mo” Kougl, owner of HealthReach, in a news release. “Our decision in choosing NextCare was made with the residents of this community as our top priority. HealthReach has always focused on quality patient-centered care for our urgent care and occupational health customers. I have every confidence in NextCare’s ability to continue to provide the same level of care we have always provided to our community. The time has come for the Kougl family, after 46 years of services to this community in both emergency medicine and urgent care, to pass the baton.”
The clinic is located at 2030 Blue Grass Circle, and will be open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and weekends from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Array opens modern coworking space in downtown Cheyenne
CHEYENNE – A new coworking space for creative and technology professionals and entrepreneurs is now open in downtown Cheyenne. Free tours of the new Array Space are available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The space contains private glass offices, an open working space, a stage and a green screen A/V room. In addition, the warm and welcoming environment includes a water-vapor fireplace, 154 living plants and comfortable furniture. It was designed to create a sense of belonging and include community movie nights, workshops on technology and design, rooftop barbecues and special events.
The Array Building is within walking distance of multiple coffee shops, bars and various downtown activities.
In January 2019, Array acquired the 110-year-old former Grier Furniture Building in downtown Cheyenne and has been renovating the building with updated air conditioning and heating, electrical, wireless fiber internet for its staff, students and apprentices. Now, the new Array Building is open to the entire community.
Array offers a free one-day pass for new members and all-inclusive memberships that range from $99/month to $199/month. Private glass offices are available for $999/month.
To become a member and learn more, visit www.arrayschool.com.
2021 Safety & Workforce Summit to prep workers to be ‘Agents of Change’
CHEYENNE – Michelle Rozen, one of America’s top experts on leading change, will deliver the keynote address at the 2021 Wyoming Safety and Workforce Summit on Oct. 20.
The theme of this year’s summit is “Agents of Change,” and the summit will be presented virtually. There is no cost to attend this year’s summit.
Rozen’s strategies for leading change have transformed the lives, performance and success of leading brands in all industries. These science-based, easy-to-apply strategies have given leaders the actionable solutions and confidence to lead their teams through change, all the way to off-the-charts results. This is an insights-packed experience, full of humor and audience engagement, that will not only motivate you to lead change with confidence, but will also show you, in the most practical way, exactly how.
“We’re thrilled to have Dr. Michelle delivering the keynote address at this year’s summit,” said Robin Sessions Cooley, director of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services. “As we emerge from the challenges of the past year and a half, we have the opportunity to thrive, rather than simply survive. Dr. Michelle will provide additional inspiration to help us innovate and succeed.”
In addition to Dr. Rozen’s energizing keynote, a wide variety of breakout sessions will be offered. Visit the 2021 Safety & Workforce Summit web page, http://wyomingworkforce.org/summit/2021/, to register or for more information. Attendance to this virtual summit is free.
MILESTONES
The High West Energy board of directors has selected Jared Routh to lead the co-op as Chief Executive Officer and General Manager. Prior to accepting the CEO position, Routh served as Senior Vice President of Finance and Cooperative Services at Shelby Energy Cooperative in Shelbyville, Kentucky; and in a variety of capacities at Jackson County REMC, an Indiana co-op with more than 20,000 members. Throughout his career, Routh has developed expertise in engineering, operations, construction, cost-of-service billing, finance, information technology, demand-side management and energy efficiency. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Building Construction Management from Purdue University, and a Master of Business Administration from Indiana University Southeast.