CHEYENNE
Blue Foundation invests $15,000 in Rocky Mountain Junior Achievement
The Blue Foundation, the foundational giving arm of Blue Federal Credit Union, has given one of its largest gifts in the past three years to Rocky Mountain Junior Achievement.
Throughout 2020, COVID-19 restrictions prevented volunteers from teaching JA programs in person in schools. With those parameters in mind, Blue employees worked to find opportunities to make an impact with Colorado and Wyoming students by providing recorded content for the JA Economics for Success program.
The content will be available to schools and teachers on-demand throughout both states. The videos are centered around topics such as insurance, credit cards, balanced budgets and more. Junior Achievement said around 300 students will have the opportunity to learn from the curriculum, a significant increase in exposure compared to a normal in-person setup.
“We are incredibly grateful for the generous funding we’ve received from the Blue Foundation the last two years in support of our middle and high school financial literacy programs”, Elizabeth Winn, district director of JA Northern Colorado & Wyoming, said in a news release. “What’s so great about the JA and Blue partnership is our shared passion for promoting financial literacy to students – making sure they have the personal financial knowledge necessary to effectively meet personal fiscal challenges and obligations, take advantage of economic opportunities and plan courses of action to achieve goals. Blue has truly made and continues to make, a valuable impact in and out of the classroom.”
Wyoming Cybersecurity competition offers peer mentors in 2021
Celebrating its fourth year on Feb. 1, the free Wyoming Cybersecurity Competition for Small Businesses is featuring past competition peer mentors for current participants: Volunteers from past competitions will act as mentors in the Working Webinars and help current participants make risk tolerance decisions that are right for their business.
Companies participating in the competition will leave with policies, tools and a better understanding of how to manage their risks; but, most of all, they will leave with a network of friends who will help them maintain their cybersecurity goals.
The competition encourages a human-centric approach to cyber leadership in small businesses that don’t have full-time technology help, thus peer-to-peer mentoring is important.
In addition to a peer mentor, the competition offers cybersecurity business counseling services from CyberWyoming. Cybersecurity business counseling services help establish a cyber leader in the office who may not be technically inclined, but is provided the tools and support to be successful in protecting the company.
To enter the competition, email info@cyberwyoming.org or download the application from http://www.cyberwyoming.org. Final entries are due to the judges on Aug. 31 and CyberWyoming helps participants write up the reports. The judges are recruited via economic development agencies throughout the state. Information about Wyoming’s Cybersecurity Competition for Small Businesses can be found at www.cyberwyoming.org/competition.
Milestones
Clint Scearce, who served as director of nursing at Life Care Center of Cheyenne for the past 10 years, was recently named executive director of the nursing and rehab center. Scearce earned the Director of Nursing of the Year Award for Life Care Centers of America, the company that manages Life Care Center of Cheyenne, in 2015. Scearce started at the facility as a certified nursing assistant and worked his way up to DON. Scearce currently lives in his hometown of Cheyenne with his wife, Victoria, and their three children. Life Care Center of Cheyenne, located at 1330 Prairie Ave., is one of three skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities in Wyoming managed by Life Care Centers of America.
Jessica Crowder was hired as the new executive director of the Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust on Jan. 4. As executive director, she will oversee programs, fundraising, finances and management of the ninth-largest regional land trust in the United States (by acres conserved). Prior to joining WSGLT, Crowder served as a policy director for the Western Landowners Alliance, policy adviser for former Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead, policy analyst for the Wyoming Department of Agriculture, and in other roles where much of her work focused on natural resource management with an emphasis on keeping working lands intact and economically viable across varied land ownerships.