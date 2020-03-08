CHEYENNE
Century 21 Bell Real Estate wins “2019 State Award”
Century 21 Real Estate LLC has honored Century 21 Bell Real Estate in Wyoming with the “2019 State Award” for being the top company based on closings and top office based on closings.
Century 21 Bell Real Estate was honored last month during the One21 Experience, the annual gathering of global Century 21 brokers and affiliated agents in Los Angeles.
In its inaugural year, the Century 21 “State Award” recognizes sales professionals and C21(r) offices that have gone “above and beyond,” providing personalized, unique moments to consumers throughout the real estate relationship, according to a news release.
Century 21 Bell Real Estate is a full-service brokerage located at 2103 Warren Ave. in Cheyenne.
Big Al’s Towing and Recovery earns Towman Trust Award
Michelle Jones from Big Al’s Towing and Recovery in Cheyenne received the American Towman Trust Award last month at the world’s largest trade show for towing professionals, the American Towman Exposition.
A towing company that receives the award was nominated by a third-party organization in the towing trade that has a working relationship with that towing company. The recipient also scored high on customer service reviews online.
The Trust Award is presented by American Towman Magazine, the industry’s premier trade publication, according to a news release.