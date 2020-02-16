CHEYENNE
Taco John’s hires Kelly Hopper as |new chief financial officer
Taco John’s International Inc. announced Friday the hiring of Kelly Hopper as its new chief financial officer.
“Kelly brings a wealth of financial knowledge to Taco John’s,” CEO Jim Creel said in a news release. “She is a seasoned leader with a successful background, and we are all thrilled to welcome her to our team. I have no doubt that Kelly will add tremendous value to our company.”
Hopper, an experienced executive, joins Taco John’s with an extensive background in finance and the restaurant industry. She began her career with Ernst & Young before progressively moving up to higher-level responsibilities at Yum! Brands.
She first served as senior internal audit analyst at Yum! Brands before taking on controller and finance responsibilities in Western Europe. She also worked in Yum! Brands as a dealmaker in mergers and acquisitions, divesting of groups of company stores and working with financially troubled franchisees. She then moved into a Pizza Hut role, primarily working to help franchisees improve profitability.
After leaving Yum! Brands, Hopper consulted for TGI Fridays, serving in the role of project CFO for a major initiative that included a focus on menu mix analysis. She served in the multi-unit health care industry as controller, and most recently, she was senior director at 7-Eleven in Dallas, where she held responsibility for much of the accounting in the U.S. and Canada, and where she also held a senior role in franchising.
At Taco John’s, Hopper will manage the financial actions of the brand, including tracking cash flow and financial planning, as well as analyzing the company’s financial strengths and weaknesses and proposing corrective actions.
GRO-Biz Conference registration now open, event set for March 25
Wyoming’s premier government contracting event for small-business and entrepreneurs will feature some big-name speakers, unique networking opportunities and valuable assistance from several entrepreneurial organizations.
Registration is now open for the 2020 GRO-Biz Conference. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 25 at the Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center in Cheyenne. Registrants also will be able to attend a preconference workshop and networking reception March 24.
Early registration is open until March 13, at the discounted price of $65. After March 13, the cost will increase to $79. To register, or to view a full list of speakers and workshops, visit www.wyomingsbdc.org/grobiz.
The GRO-Biz Conference is the result of a partnership among U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Wyoming Procurement Technical Assistance Center, the Wyoming Business Council, the University of Wyoming and the Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network.
The conference focuses on providing training, resources and matchmaking opportunities to help Wyoming businesses expand their market to federal, state and local government agencies.
For more information, call the Wyoming SBDC Network at 800-348-5194 or email wsbdc@uwyo.edu.
Wyoming Council for Women to host public meeting Friday
The Wyoming Council for Women is holding its regular public meeting at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Wyoming Business Council office, 214 W. 15th St. in Cheyenne.
The group will discuss new business, including the Governor’s Woman of Distinction recognition, and receive updates from committees. To view the agenda, go to https://tinyurl.com/ wowagenda22120.
To participate via Zoom meeting, use this link: https://zoom.us/j/ 978885130 and Meeting ID: 978 885 130.