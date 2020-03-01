CHEYENNE
Wyoming Business Council board to consider funds for WYTEC plant
The Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors will consider six Business Ready Community funding requests during its regular quarterly meeting Thursday, March 5, in Greybull.
Laramie County has requested a $3 million grant and $3 million loan to build a 57,000-square-foot manufacturing facility to house WYTEC, a company that manufactures components of cages for rodents used in medical research. The project will retain 30 existing jobs and create another 48 jobs in the next five years, according to a news release. This funding will leverage $13 million in private capital investment. Business Council staff has recommended funding as requested.
The meeting will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Thursday. For those participating, listening and/or watching remotely, join the Zoom meeting online at https://zoom.us/j/856350956?status=success. To speak during the meeting, please send an email to wbc-conference@wyo.gov prior to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 4. Please state your name and the topic about which you would like to speak.
The Wyoming Business Council administers the Business Ready Community grant and loan program, which provides financing for publicly owned infrastructure that serves the needs of businesses and promotes economic development within Wyoming communities.
The Business Council board is required by statute to forward BRC grant and loan recommendations to the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) for final approval. The SLIB is comprised of the five statewide elected officials: the governor, secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer and state superintendent of public instruction.
The SLIB will make final decisions on BRC project requests at its 8 a.m. meeting April 9.
Chamber of Commerce announces annual banquet award finalists
The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce has announced the finalists for its annual awards banquet, which will begin at 5:30 p.m. March 27 at Little America Hotel and Resort.
All are welcome to attend the Black & White Soiree and can register at www.cheyennechamber.org.
Nominations were submitted by the public and collected throughout January and February. The following businesses and professionals were named finalists for this year’s banquet awards, presented by Halladay Motors Auto Group.
Chamber Spirit: Chamber Spirit Award finalists are individuals that are highly engaged in the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce and our community. They demonstrate leadership and are strong ambassadors of the business community. This year’s finalists are: Mick Finnigan, Western Vista Credit Union; Tara Nelson, RE/MAX Capitol Properties; and Tracy Wilson, Century 21 Bell Real Estate.
Emerging Leader: Nominees are highly ambitious young professionals who are instrumental in the Cheyenne community, the Chamber and other community organizations. Young professionals must be 35 and under. This year’s finalists are: Shaina Case, Hirst Applegate; Derrek Jerred, Cheyenne LEADS; and Kirsten Malm, First American Title.
Community Service: The Community Service Award finalists are businesses that make a difference through outstanding initiatives and contributions. They generously put others first and are businesses who support charitable organizations. This year’s finalists are: ALIGN, Capitol Roofing and Thrivent Financial.
Non-Profit: Non-profit of the Year Award finalists are organizations that make a difference through outstanding initiatives and contributions, kindheartedly put others first and must be classified as a nonprofit. This year’s finalists are: Boys and Girls Club, Habitat for Humanity and Laramie County Library.
Large Business: The Large Business finalists have made a great impact on the Cheyenne area with their specialized services and are engaged in the Cheyenne Community (26-plus employees). This year’s finalists are: Advanced Comfort Solutions, Blue Federal Credit Union and Wyoming Bank & Trust.
Small Business: The Small Business Award finalists exemplify a strong entrepreneurial spirit and provide a unique culture for our community (Less than 25 employees). This year’s finalists are: Alexis Drake, First American Title and Lynn Buys Houses.
Other awards given out at the banquet are the Business Advocate Award, Chamber Committee of the Year and Person of the Year.
Wyoming Business Council releases beef industry study
Wyoming should not only focus on growing processing capacity, but the many supporting businesses that comprise an efficient, value-added beef industry cluster, according to a study commissioned by the Wyoming Business Council.
“The study shows there is tremendous opportunity for growth in the Wyoming beef industry. It also shows significant barriers, such as lack of workforce, that will need to be worked through,” Business Council Strategic Partnerships Director Ron Gullberg said in a news release. “The agency will use this study to work with stakeholders and partners to guide the development of programs and strategies to support the beef industry in Wyoming and add value for cattle producers.”
The 64-page report’s author, Wyoming-based Orbis Advantage, recommends growing the industry incrementally.
To read the report and learn more about the Business Council’s efforts to drive demand for Wyoming beef within the state and beyond our borders, visit https://wyoming business.org/beef.
WYDOT director to speak at monthly Chamber luncheon
The featured speaker at this month’s Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce luncheon will be Ret. Maj. Gen. Luke Reiner, director of the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Gov. Mark Gordon appointed Reiner as the 18th director of WYDOT in March 2019.
Reiner will be addressing WYDOT’s commitment to promoting safe use of all Wyoming roads with the continuing goal of reducing fatalities, injuries and property damage crashes by means of the “Three E’s” – Engineering, Education and Enforcement.
The luncheon will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the Archer Complex, 3801 Archer Parkway. Cost is $27 for members and $32 for nonmembers. To register, go online to www.cheyenne chamber.org.
Microsoft awards UW funds to apply AI tech to dataset analysis
The same science that powers Google searches, Siri and Alexa and self-operating cars may steer laboratory analysis in the University of Wyoming College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
Microsoft has awarded two $15,000 grants through its AI for Earth program to scientists in two departments in the college. Researchers Todd Schoborg and Jay Gatlin in molecular biology will examine biomedical imaging datasets to understand the molecular basis of human disease, and Brant Schumaker in the Department of Veterinary Sciences will evaluate migration congregation points and potential for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) transmission.
Scientists in both departments will collaborate with Lars Kotthoff, an assistant professor in the Department of Computer Science, whose research combines artificial intelligence and machine learning. He also leads the Artificially Intelligent Manufacturing Center (AIM) on campus.
The grant enables scientists to use Microsoft cloud computing resources.
“Their idea is to use artificial intelligence to address some of the big problems we haven’t been able to address through other means,” said Schoborg. “It’s their ‘Let’s bring computing thinking into the mix,’ which is where the artificial intelligence comes in.”
AI would perform image analyses in much the same way a human would, relying on the ability to “learn” what features are present in an image and then using that information to automatically identify those same features in subsequent images.
This process is known as training, said Schoborg. The more images fed to the AI algorithm containing a particular feature, the more accurately AI can identify them. For example, distinguishing between the brain and the heart in a CT scan, or the difference between an elk and a mule deer at a wildlife camera trap.
The AI for Earth program is funding two graduate students in the College of Engineering to support the two agriculture college projects. Graduate funding has also been provided for College of Education/College of Engineering to support the training of in-service teachers for K-12 computer science deployment for UW as the Code.org regional partner. Code.org helps expand computer science in schools, teaching students and providing curriculum to educators. Its goal is to expand diversity in computer science.
Green House Data keeps expanding capabilities in Canadian market
Green House Data, a Cheyenne-based provider of digital transformation services for enterprises, has been registered with the Canadian Controlled Goods Program (CGP). This registration expands Green House Data’s ability to provide advanced IT modernization capabilities to organizations that examine, possess, or transfer controlled goods, including data, within Canada.
The CGP is administered by the Department of Public Works and Government Services Canada (PWGSC) and works to strengthen Canada’s defense trade controls of controlled goods or information with military or national security significance. It is equivalent to International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) in the U.S.
Green House Data’s successful registration with CGP is an important step in its continuing efforts to support, develop and advance the IT modernization goals of organizations doing business throughout Canada, especially those dealing with sensitive data, according to a news release.
Over the past several years, Green House Data has steadily grown in the U.S. and Canada by helping customers to leverage data more effectively, develop secure applications that maximize value and manage their infrastructure for growth. In 2018, the company acquired Toronto-based IT consultancy, Infront Consulting Group, and continues to expand its client roster and head count in Canada.