Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank said its Cheyenne south location will have a grand opening on Nov. 3, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The building is at 1700 Goodnight Trail. Courtesy photo

CHEYENNE – A new bank branch is opening locally, it was announced last week.

Pinnacle Bank said its south Cheyenne location will have a grand opening event on Nov. 3, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be an open house.

