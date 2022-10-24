...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM MDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 MPH with gusts up to 60 MPH expected.
* WHERE...East Platte County, South Laramie Range Foothills and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds could
be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Pinnacle Bank said its Cheyenne south location will have a grand opening on Nov. 3, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The building is at 1700 Goodnight Trail. Courtesy photo
CHEYENNE – A new bank branch is opening locally, it was announced last week.
Pinnacle Bank said its south Cheyenne location will have a grand opening event on Nov. 3, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be an open house.
The building is located off of East College Drive, across from Laramie County Community College, at 1700 Goodnight Trail. The new bank branch opened in September, a representative said in a brief interview Friday.
Pinnacle Bank has had a branch here since 1999, “with a North branch on Dell Range Boulevard and their former South branch on South Greeley Highway,” according to its news release. Per the corporate website, the new location’s lobby is open during business hours on weekdays, with a drive-thru also open for limited hours on Saturdays.
The company says it is family owned and has 11 locations throughout the state.