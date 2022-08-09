The Federal Trade Commission offers this advice: "Hang up on robocalls. Scammers are calling to pitch everything from fake Coronavirus treatments to work-at-home schemes to get your money and personal information. Visit https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/features/coronavirus-scams-what-ftc-doing t…

CHEYENNE – Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill announced this past week the Cowboy State is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force, along with 47 other states.

The task force will take an aggressive stance against telecommunications companies “responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States,” according to a press release announcing the move. The effort has one goal: cut down on illegal robocalls.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus