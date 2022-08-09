The Federal Trade Commission offers this advice: "Hang up on robocalls. Scammers are calling to pitch everything from fake Coronavirus treatments to work-at-home schemes to get your money and personal information. Visit https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/features/coronavirus-scams-what-ftc-doing t…
CHEYENNE – Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill announced this past week the Cowboy State is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force, along with 47 other states.
The task force will take an aggressive stance against telecommunications companies “responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States,” according to a press release announcing the move. The effort has one goal: cut down on illegal robocalls.
“Robocalls are a significant problem both here in Wyoming and nationwide,” Hill said in the press release. “That is why I am proud to join my fellow Attorneys General in working together to combat this menace. We will take this fight to anyone who helps these scammers and robocallers."
She offers the following tips to avoid scams and unwanted calls:
• Be wary of callers who specifically ask you to pay by gift card, wire transfer or cryptocurrency. For example, the IRS does not accept iTunes gift cards.
• Look out for prerecorded calls from imposters posing as government agencies. Typically, the Social Security Administration does not make phone calls to people.
• If you suspect fraudulent activity, immediately hang-up and do not provide any personal information.