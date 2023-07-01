Wyoming National Guard announces partnership with Simon
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming National Guard is pleased to announce its first-ever corporate sponsor, Simon, a Colas company, as part of the Partnership for Your Success program (PaYS).
On Wednesday, a sponsorship ceremony was held at the Joint Forces Readiness Center in Cheyenne commemorating this milestone.
“In the Wyoming Guard, we prioritize four essential lines of effort: lethality, resilience, responsiveness and partnerships. We couldn’t exist as a National Guard without the partnerships with our families and employers,” Wyoming National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Greg Porter said in a news release. “Today, we recognize an exceptional partnership with Colas and the Simon company. I cannot overstate how thrilled we are about this collaboration.”
The PaYS program serves as a conduit between businesses seeking to employ military personnel and deserving soldiers committed to serving their country while preparing for their future. Soldiers are guaranteed a job interview and potential employment opportunities through this program. PaYS is open to all soldiers in the regular Army, Army Reserves, Army National Guard, Army Cadet Command and the Army ROTC.
Black Hills Energy’s Cheyenne station receives safety awards
CHEYENNE — Black Hills Energy is announcing that its Cheyenne Prairie Generating Station has been presented with two national safety awards through the “Cowboy Star” Voluntary Protection Program, the highest workplace safety certification offered by the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration.
The CPGS team earned its VPP Cowboy Star distinction in 2021, and was honored by OSHA for achieving its three-year vesting award. Only two other companies in Wyoming’s history have achieved Cowboy Star status.
Also presented was “VPP Leader of the Year” to Black Hills Energy operations and maintenance technician Joseph Sviatko. He was chosen in recognition of his consistent and passionate dedication to safety and health excellence at his workplace through the OSHA VPP program.
To earn the VPP “Cowboy Star” status, employers must apply to OSHA and undergo a rigorous on-site evaluation by teams of safety and health professionals.
CyberWyoming Alliance volunteers help seniors with phones, laptops
LARAMIE — The Hughes Charitable Foundation challenged companies, nonprofits and citizens to let their kindness shine in April. The foundation asked each competitor to post their response to the challenge on social media.
The board reviewed the entries and chose winners to receive $1,000 to be given to the nonprofit of their choice. This year, one winner involved a collaborative effort between CyberWyoming Alliance and the Eppson Center for Seniors.
CyberWyoming Alliance and the Eppson Center for Seniors set up a day for patrons to bring their laptops, tablets and phones for help with security and technical issues. The CyberWyoming Alliance staff and board members donated their time and expertise.
In addition to fixing technical issues, the volunteers helped some of the seniors understand how to use their devices better.
“Patrons were excited to work with and learn from the young people,” said Tammy Comer, executive director of the Eppson Center for Seniors. “One of the seniors told me that she now knows how the contacts in her phone work and no longer has to dial every number, while another is able to send emails with attachments to her family.”
The two organizations are planning to let their kindness shine again and have another senior security & technology day in celebration of Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October.