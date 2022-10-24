CHEYENNE – Yellowstone National Park reported having 567,587 recreational visits in September, 36% less than September 2021.

However, last year had “the most-visited September on record,” according to a news release last Monday from the oldest U.S. national park. “So far in 2022, the park has hosted 3,014,569 recreation visits, down 32% from 2021 at the same time.”

