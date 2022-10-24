...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM MDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 MPH with gusts up to 60 MPH expected.
* WHERE...East Platte County, South Laramie Range Foothills and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds could
be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
A ranger on the boardwalk at Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park. Jacob W. Frank/National Park Service
CHEYENNE – Yellowstone National Park reported having 567,587 recreational visits in September, 36% less than September 2021.
However, last year had “the most-visited September on record,” according to a news release last Monday from the oldest U.S. national park. “So far in 2022, the park has hosted 3,014,569 recreation visits, down 32% from 2021 at the same time.”
According to data from the National Park Service that the Wyoming Tribune Eagle accessed online on Friday, Yellowstone had a total of 741,690 visits last month. That represents a year-over-year decline of 28%.
On June 13, all entrances were closed due to historic flooding, and all visitors were evacuated, the park noted. “The North (Gardiner, Montana) and Northeast (Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana) entrances remained closed to visitor vehicle traffic through September.”
Indeed, the NPS data reports zeroes in its “special use data” category for statistics on each of the North and Northeast gates at the park over the month of September.