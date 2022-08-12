CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Transportation issued a reminder Friday that advertising signs cannot be placed in the state right-of-way.

"With the upcoming elections, we’ve seen an increase in the number of signs our maintenance crews are having to remove from the right-of-way fence or from the right-of-way itself,” said WYDOT area maintenance supervisor Clint Huckfeldt of Thermopolis.

