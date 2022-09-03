Capitol bronze installation

Jake Johnson, left, and Don Jones make sure the aviator statue, donated by Caren Murray and Edward Murray III as a part of The Capitol Avenue Bronze Project, fits in its stand on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, on the corner of Capitol Avenue and 22nd Street in downtown Cheyenne. The Capitol Avenue Bronze Project was originally conceived by Harvey Deselms, a local art gallery owner and curator of the project. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – The Capitol Avenue Bronze Project will install six new statues downtown here on Tuesday, including four historic figures and four representations of marine and wildlife. 

“As Labor Day approaches, Cheyenne has many reasons to be proud," Mayor Patrick Collins said in an announcement Friday. "This community has shown immense pride in remaking the face of downtown and honoring the heritage of the city and the state. I can’t wait to see the installation of Major General Grenville Dodge, the founder of Cheyenne."

