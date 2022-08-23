2023 Lady-In-Waiting Caitlin Garcia

CHEYENNE – Caitlin Garcia was named Cheyenne Frontier Days Lady-In-Waiting 2023 after a selection process including submitting a written application, an accomplishment book, a horsemanship skills demonstration, and an interview.

She is the daughter of Cesar and Denise Garcia. She is a 2017 graduate of Cheyenne Central High School. After high school she was a full-time student at Laramie County Community College where she achieved her associates degrees in Animal Science, Equine Science, and Equine Training. Currently, she is attending the University of Wyoming, where she is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Animal and Veterinary Sciences.

