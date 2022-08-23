CHEYENNE – Caitlin Garcia was named Cheyenne Frontier Days Lady-In-Waiting 2023 after a selection process including submitting a written application, an accomplishment book, a horsemanship skills demonstration, and an interview.
She is the daughter of Cesar and Denise Garcia. She is a 2017 graduate of Cheyenne Central High School. After high school she was a full-time student at Laramie County Community College where she achieved her associates degrees in Animal Science, Equine Science, and Equine Training. Currently, she is attending the University of Wyoming, where she is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Animal and Veterinary Sciences.
Garcia's first time in the CFD Arena was at the age of eight, competing in junior barrel racing. She represented CFD across Wyoming and surrounding states for five years as a Dandy. The accomplishments she is most proud of include: Reserve National Champion Veterinary Science Team, Top 20 National Veterinary Science Individual, and multiple local, regional, and national wins showing horses in versatility ranch horse competitions and horsemanship.
“It is a true honor to be selected as the 2023 Lady-in-Waiting! I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to represent Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo and the western way of life," Garcia said in a press release. "To become my own childhood hero is an indescribable feeling! To know I have been chosen to represent the 3000+ volunteers who are Cheyenne Frontier Days and continue the legacy of Cheyenne Frontier Days royalty is truly humbling. I hope to make each person proud and fill the boots of those who rode before me."
She will work with Miss Frontier, Jordan Johnson, in 2023 to represent Cheyenne Frontier Days.