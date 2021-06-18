WASHINGTON, D.C. - Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., issued the following statement after voting against H.R. 256, legislation in the House sponsored by Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., that would repeal the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force:
"AUMF repeal without comprehensive replacement is dangerous, misguided and ignores the security challenges facing our nation,” Cheney said. “This legislation removes a critical tool used by previous administrations - Republican and Democrat - to defeat terrorist threats originating in Iraq.
"This repeal would send a message of weakness to our adversaries and allies alike. Repealing this AUMF could prevent the U.S. from taking necessary action to counter Iranian proxies’ malign behavior, eliminate dangerous terrorists like Qassem Soleimani, and counter ISIS.
"Any repeal that is not part of a comprehensive replacement providing adequate authority to combat terrorists or those who want to do our nation harm is a vote to leave America exposed to our enemies."