WASHINGTON, D.C. – Wyoming Congresswoman and House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) called the nearly $2 trillion stimulus bill “a payoff to progressives bill that funds their political priorities while only devoting 9% of its spending to defeating COVID-19,” according to a news release from Cheney’s office.
“This bill does far more harm than good, and the damage it does will only make our recovery efforts more difficult,” Cheney continued. “Even Democrats acknowledge that the level of spending included for far-left priorities will ultimately lead to tax increases. There are no Hyde Amendment protections which will allow taxpayer money to fund abortion, in addition to funding in the bill for Planned Parenthood. The bill provides stimulus checks for illegal immigrants, criminals, and even terrorists, while focusing just 9% on defeating the virus.
“It did not have to be this way. This bill is not temporary, targeted, or related to COVID, unlike the previous bipartisan legislation that Congress has passed. We could have had another bipartisan bill at a fraction of the cost, but Speaker Pelosi put her radical agenda first and abandoned even the pretense of debate or negotiation when crafting this bloated and unfocused package.
“I will continue to fight for the people of Wyoming and for the common sense solutions we know that the country needs to get through this pandemic,” she continued. “Unfortunately, the Speaker (Pelosi) and her party are more interested in ramming through their dangerous policy agenda that’s bad for the nation, proving, once again, why they cannot be trusted to govern responsibly.”