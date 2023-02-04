...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM
MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...8 AM MST until 11 PM MST today. The strongest winds are
expected during the early to mid afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Cheyenne and Laramie educators, parents join Wyoming teacher shortage task force
CHEYENNE — Three Cheyenne community members and four from Laramie have been named as a part of the Wyoming Department of Education's Retention and Recruitment Task Force.
Earlier this week, Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder said that the WDE had launched the task force to address obstacles when it comes to teacher retention in Wyoming and to discuss policy-based solutions.
“We’re working with the University of Wyoming and institutions of higher learning to make sure that we’re properly recruiting teachers, and then making sure that support structures (for teachers) are in place moving forward, whether that is professional development or mentorship in their first couple years,” Degenfelder said Tuesday.
The task force is composed of 25 members: three district superintendents, one personnel director, one school counselor, three principals, 10 teachers, one preservice teacher, three educators who have left the profession, one parent, two post-secondary representatives and one industry representative.
Cheyenne members include Bain Elementary School Principal Tiffany Rehbein, Cheyenne East High School teacher Charles Fournie and Dan Benford, listed as an industry representative. Laramie representatives include Albany County School District 1 Superintendent John Goldhardt, preservice teacher Sarah Turner, parent representative Carrie Murthy and postsecondary representative Alan Buss.
The mission of the task force will be to develop recommendations for state policymakers, district-level and school-level staff to increase efforts to positively impact the education workforce. The task force will have its first meeting on Feb. 11 in Casper.
Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.