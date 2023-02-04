CHEYENNE — Three Cheyenne community members and four from Laramie have been named as a part of the Wyoming Department of Education's Retention and Recruitment Task Force.

Earlier this week, Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder said that the WDE had launched the task force to address obstacles when it comes to teacher retention in Wyoming and to discuss policy-based solutions.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

