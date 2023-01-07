City Council Chambers

Members of the Cheyenne City Council heard the results of the city's audit during a work session Friday afternoon. The city received a "clean audit." Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE—The city has received a “clean audit” following an independent review of its fiscal year 2022 activity.

In a work session Friday afternoon, members of the Cheyenne City Council heard a presentation by Stephanie Pickering, an accountant with McGee, Hearne & Paiz, LLP (MHP). She covered the city’s financial records and compliance standards for FY2022.

