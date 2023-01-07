CHEYENNE—The city has received a “clean audit” following an independent review of its fiscal year 2022 activity.
In a work session Friday afternoon, members of the Cheyenne City Council heard a presentation by Stephanie Pickering, an accountant with McGee, Hearne & Paiz, LLP (MHP). She covered the city’s financial records and compliance standards for FY2022.
“Overall, (it was) a very clean audit … a very clean year,” Pickering said.
During the audit process, MHP had no disagreements with city management over accounting principles and had no reason to consult with any second parties about accounting measures.
“This can happen sometimes if there is disagreement over how to particularly account for a transaction,” she said. “We have a great working relationship with your treasurer’s department and there are no such issues we are aware of.”
She added that it is MHP’s goal to “obtain reasonable assurance that your financial statements are not materially misstated, but not absolute assurance that there are no issues within them.”
City Treasurer Robin Lockman told councilors that each year, the city is required to do an independent audit with a public accounting firm. Additionally, entities that spend more than $750,000 annually in federal grant funds have to undergo a “single audit,” or a rigorous auditing process for the purpose of ensuring the city is spending any federal dollars the way it is supposed to. Cheyenne saw an increase of 42% in federal funds in FY22, as compared to the previous fiscal year, in large part due to efforts by the city’s Grants Manager Renee Smith. In FY21, the city received $8.3 million and in FY22, the city got $11.7 million in federal funds.
“That is a huge increase,” Lockman said. “Although these additional funds are vital to our community, it doesn’t come without a cost. The increase has intensified the workload in my department of the past year because of the complexities of each federal grant.”
Councilor Ken Esquibel asked if the increase in federal funding had led to an increase in staff overtime hours. Lockman replied that it has not caused any non-exempt staff overtime, but that “Brenda (Moureaux, deputy city treasurer) and I have worked—I can’t even tell you how many hours this year,” Lockman said. “It has been overwhelming.”
In addition to a workload increase that comes alongside new federal grants, the Wyoming Government Accounting Standards Board (GASB) has added two very time-consuming standards of reporting for local, state and federal government, she explained, including a change in the way leases are reported in fiscal statements.
“This new standard alone has added about 100 hours of additional work for my staff this year,” she said.
Pickering said her firm audits the city in two parts: The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities undergoes its own stand-alone audit, and the city’s general fund and all special revenue project funds are audited each year starting in about September.
“As part of that audit, we also audit federal funds,” Pickering said. “This year, we audited six federal programs,” she said. “The city’s funding generally fluctuates, and we will audit between three and four programs. But with the significant amount of pandemic assistance that the city has received over the last couple of years, that increased the number of major programs we had to audit.”
The six programs audited were the Metropolitan Transportation Planning and State Non-metropolitan Planning and Research Program, the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds Program, the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Program, the Community Development Block Grant Program and the Federal Transit Cluster Program.
“Had we identified any internal control issues as well as compliance violations, those would be reported to you all,” Pickering said. “But again, I have no issues to report to you today.”
MHP issues three opinions to the city, including its independent auditors report. MHP audited all of the governmental activities, business-type activities, each major fund and the aggregate remaining fund information for the city as of the year-end June 30, 2022. The results of that audit were an “unmodified,” or a clean opinion, Pickering said.
“That is the result you would hope to hear from me,” she said. “For you all, our (report) will have a lot of ‘there are nos.’ That is a really good thing.”