CHEYENNE — The world needs more color, and Brimmer Skatepark needs less profane graffiti.
It’s a yearly tradition for the city of Cheyenne to cover the park in a fresh coat of gray paint in order to erase any obscene words or graphics that have been spray-painted there.
Thankfully, someone figured all that gray paint would serve as a pretty good blank canvas.
A section of the park is now partially covered in colorful new murals from the students of Cheyenne East High School’s art department. The artwork, submitted by the students themselves, introduces an eclectic collage of cartoonish caricatures to a place previously covered with profane graffiti.
The hope is that the students’ graffiti work will not only contribute a new section of art to the city park, but simultaneously deter anyone from tagging over it.
“Research out there says illegal graffiti can be slowed down by up to 80% when a mural is applied to a surface,” Steve Knox, a local artist and art teacher at East, said Monday at the skatepark. “I think it basically comes back to artists respecting artists. I walked through, thoroughly looked and saw not one bit of graffiti over the top of it or any tagging.”
Knox approached Cheyenne’s Community Recreation & Events Department with the original plan to paint the skatepark, and, in turn, the city covered the price of the paint. The rest of the task was up to the students.
Though the skies were beginning to cloud over on Monday afternoon, a group of roughly 20 high school students took a “field trip” in their Drawing 1 course to the park across the street. There, they collaborated on their spray paint designs, a medium they don’t have a chance to practice through their traditional art courses.
Contributing students ranged from freshmen to recently graduated seniors who wanted to help with the project, despite no longer being high school students. In a testament to the students’ investment in the project, Knox already knows of students bringing their parents by the site to show them their work. Some students wish they had more time.
“The kids are really taking some ownership,” he said.
They were careful to preserve a longtime piece of art — a tiki head located toward the north side of the park — and any other work that contributed to the park’s personality.
“Good artwork is going to stand for a while, so let’s do good work so that the people that come out here respect it,” Knox said.
There are still plenty of spaces throughout the park where obscenities, profanity and slurs decorate the concrete — particularly in the massive bowl toward the southern side of the park. It would be a time-consuming undertaking to paint the entire bowl, but already Knox and others are toying around with making this project a year-end assignment for every art class.
In a welcome surprise, Knox and the students arrived at the park one morning to notice some new graffiti had been added to different sections of the park by someone other than his students. Not only are graffiti artists avoiding their work, but the gray of Brimmer Skatepark is disappearing, while the color is quickly spreading.
“It’s funny, because some of these other walls didn’t have (graffiti), some of this stuff up here was not there two weeks ago,” Knox said. “So, they’re obviously avoiding what we’ve done and finding fresh wall, which I think is ultimately the goal.
“Slow down the garbage and help out with what’s good.”