CHEYENNE – The City of Cheyenne received $618,400 from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration, the locality announced Tuesday.
The grant money will go toward the Cheyenne Railcar Renovation Project. It will allow for the relocation and renovation of three historic railroad cars, according to a news release.
“This EDA investment in the Cheyenne Railcar Renovation Project leverages the region’s railroad heritage to diversify its local economy and spur economic development,” said Alejandra Y. Castillo, assistant secretary of commerce for economic development, in the announcement.
The release said grantee estimates expect the project to generate $500,000 in private investment money and create nine jobs. The EDA’s grant will be matched with $154,600 in local funds.
Grant funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act's Travel, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation program, which had $240 million available in competitive grants. All grant funding from the different American Rescue Plan programs will be awarded on a rolling basis through September. Applications closed May 26.
The Cheyenne Railcar Renovation Project is meant to “catalyze revitalization efforts in the city’s downtown district and boost tourism to the region,” according to the release.