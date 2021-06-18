CHEYENNE – It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that Rob Jennings is breaking down some technology barriers right now.
Earlier this month, his company CattlePass, which is based and founded in Cheyenne, launched the first cattle tracking NFT, or non-fungible token, alongside a multitude of other partner companies.
A non-fungible token is a one-of-a-kind asset that is hosted online and is managed in a digital ledger. They cannot be replicated or copied, but are given a distinct value through a certificate of authenticity.
Each NFT exists on a digital platform that is based on blockchain technology, which eliminates the need for traditional intermediaries, such as a bank or the government, to make a financial transaction.
Transactions on a blockchain platform are written into a digital ledger, so everything about the purchase can be tracked.
Jennings isn’t new to blockchain technology, though. He co-founded BeefChain, which utilizes blockchain in livestock sales.
“They’re called NFTs now, but that’s really a fad or a trend name, which I don’t mind has happened,” Jennings said. “We’ve been talking about using tokens like this for several years...really, it’s just a way of creating a digital asset.”
In early June, Jennings, along with representatives from Livestock Labs, Neogen and Sixgill and Flying Diamond Beef, demonstrated the implementation of the first round of cattle tracking.
Twenty head of Flying Diamond Steer, which are raised on the Wilson Ranch in Nebraska, received an implanted Bluetooth sensor for health tracking and proof of life records, which would be provided by Livestock Labs.
Wilson Labs uses genomic data for specific traits provided by Neogen to breed cattle for Flying Diamond Beef.
Danna Schwenk, partner in Flying Diamond Beef, explained that as a purchaser, she runs the risk of a cattle producer lying about certain traits of the cow, with no wait of proving the difference.
“We purchased superior genetics with superior data for a superior product and we believe we should be receiving a premium product for a premium price,” she said. “Other companies might claim to have the same superior product as us, so we wanted to go with a traceability system that would give consumers 100% assurance we were delivering the product we said we would.”
Sixgill was on site at the demonstration to collect imagery of each steer for facial recognition processing and analysis, which was done with an artificial intelligence platform the company created.
CattlePass acts as the ultimate repository for all of the data collected through the tracker and will present its traceability platform. Its blockchain technology will verify all of the data and collect proof of ownership.
Each of the animals will be represented through a non-fungible token, which is securely stored in the cattle rancher or owner’s digital wallet. The technology will continue to collect and add metadata (such as the animal’s health, feed, movement and heartbeat) to the wallet.
Token owners can then share that data with certain people, such as inspectors, buyers, veterinarians or processors.
Every animal’s record will remain with it through harvest and a unique QR code that can be scanned with any smart device will be printed on the beef packaging. Consumers can then scan that code and get select details on that specific animal, including proof of identity.
“If you have a herd that’s non-hormone treated or all-natural, all of that information can now travel with this token,” Jennings said. “Blockchain becomes a validator of data around certain claims and protocols.”
The intent behind this project is to provide private, secure proof of ownership and traceability for cattle through the supply chain, from the ranch to the consumer.
Schwenk said this technology can keep one animal from affecting a lot of customers, because all parties involved with beef production can keep track of the animal’s health and welfare from anywhere. Plus, it could also speed up the payment process, instead of the traditional check deposit exchange.
“At the end of the day, you want to take it a step further, because when producers are making adjustments to the herd, the cows all look so identical to each other. You have to go deeper when culling to ensure you have quality,” she said.