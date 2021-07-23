CHEYENNE – Western clothing, or cowboy gear, has become a fashion item, with “all hat and no cattle” dudes sporting fancy boots, designer blue jeans, pearl snap shirts and 10x beaver Stetson hats – the more expensive the more prestigious in some circles.
Yet cowboy gear has a fascinating – and quite utilitarian – history. Here’s a bottom-up look:
Spurs
Spurs consist of three basic parts: a heel band that slips over the boot’s heel, a shank and a rowel. Cowboy spurs are held in place with leather straps that cinch over the instep of the boot and buckle. Spurs ask the horse to move forward or laterally.
Spurs have an ancient history, developed long before the American cowboy.
Some of the first known spurs were used by Celts in the 5th century B.C., the Romans and medieval Arabs, whose spurs tended to be rowelless prick spurs.
Roweled spurs – the kinds of spurs an American cowboy would have used, the rowel being that spikey, wheel-like thing on the back of a spur – hark back to European knights of the 13th century. To “win one’s spurs” meant achieving knighthood, and a knight’s spurs were gilded, a squire’s just silvered.
Fifteenth century Spanish conquistadores wore elaborate spurs, with rowels as large as 6 inches. When they arrived in the Americas, their traditions carried over to the Mexican vaquero (cowboy), from which most cowboy traditions stem. You’ll see spurs in action in many rodeo events, such as bronc and bull riding.
Boots
Cowboy boots are also linked to horsemanship – they were and still are boots designed for riding horses – also with roots in the Mexican vaquero tradition, along with some influences by military cavalry boots. Spanish riding boots influenced Mexican vaquero boots, which came in three styles: rounded toe, pointed toe and tribal toe. The Wellington boot, a shorter, cavalry-oriented boot, was popular with cowboys until the 1860s.
But the real evolution of the American cowboy boot began in Texas, following the Civil War, when wild, free-roaming long-horned cattle were being driven north to railheads to be shipped to markets in the East. Early boots were cowhide pieced together with single rows of top stitching, but as more custom boots were made, cowboys asked for decorative stitching, cutouts in the high tops and different materials. Wild West shows and western movies later influenced boot styles, with modern cowboy boots being made in all kinds of colors and from exotic leathers, like alligator, ostrich and buffalo.
Regardless, a cowboy boot is still supposed to be functional: the smooth sole and rounded, narrow toe make finding a stirrup easier. The high, underslung heel prevents the rider’s foot from getting caught in the stirrup. The tall leather boot shaft protects his legs, and the comfortably loose fit and lack of lacing also prevent a cowboy from being dragged by a horse, since his body weight can pull his foot out of the boot should his foot become stuck in the stirrup.
Chaps
Chaps are leg coverings consisting of leggings and a belt, buckled on over trousers and not joined at the crotch. Their function is leg protection, their origins are Mexican, and their name comes from a shortened version of the Spanish word chaparreras, the garment used to protect vaqueros from chaparral, the thick, thorny brushes from which vaqueros gathered cattle.
Full chaps extend the length of the leg. Half-chaps, or chinks, extend to the knee. Both chaps and chinks are usually made of leather. However, there are several different varieties: stovepipe or shotgun chaps are straight-legged. Batwing chaps flare out at the knee much like bell-bottomed pants, allowing more lower leg movement and more air circulation. Wooly chaps typically sported sheepskin exteriors and were designed for cold-weather work, especially on the northern Plains.
Blue jeans
Cowboys always wear blue jeans, right? Well, not until the 1870s, they didn’t. They wore woolen pants, mostly. Blue jeans were the invention of two men, Jacob W. Davis in partnership with Levi Strauss & Co. in 1871 and patented by Davis and Strauss in 1873. Prior to the Levi Strauss patented trousers, the term “blue jeans” had been long in use for trousers, overalls and coats constructed from tough, long-wearing blue-colored denim.
Davis was a San Francisco tailor who often bought bolts of cloth from the Levi Strauss & Co. wholesale house. In 1872, Davis wrote to Strauss, asking to partner with him to patent and sell clothing reinforced with rivets. The copper rivets were to reinforce the points of stress, such as pocket corners and at the bottom of the button fly. Strauss accepted Davis’s offer, and the two men received U.S. patent No. 139,121 on May 20, 1873.
They also experimented with different fabrics. One early attempt was brown cotton duck. Denim proved more suitable for work pants, and they began manufacturing their riveted pants with it. Initially, Strauss’s jeans were simply sturdy trousers worn by factory workers, miners, farmers and cattlemen throughout the West. The small riveted watch pocket was first added by Levi Strauss to jeans in the late 1870s.
Cowboy shirts
The earliest cowboy shirts were made from animal skins, deerskin typically, and looked a lot like the kind of shirt you’d see Daniel Boone wearing – fringes on the sleeves, a yoked front and back to shed rain, a simple pull-over laced by leather thongs. As manufacturing expanded, collarless cotton or wool shirts (depending on the season) became more available. The pearl snap front cowboy shirt, with lots of fancy stitching and patterns is more a product of movie “cowboys” of the 1940s and ‘50s – Gene Autry, Roy Rogers, the Lone Ranger – than the working cowboy, although many adopted this type of shirts as time continued.
Bandanna
Pushing cattle north from Texas’s wild country to a Kansas railhead was a dirty, grimy business. Those who did it were far more like Gunsmoke’s gritty Festus than clean Marshall Dillon. Especially the cowboys who rode “drag,” trailing the cattle herd to make sure any strays were returned to the herd. Imagine hundreds of cattle clamoring over dry Texas and Oklahoma country, kicking up mounds of dust ... hence, the bandanna.
During the 19th century, a gentleman usually wore a fancy silk neck tie or cravat to contrast with his usually somber black and gray dress suits. Cowboys were no different, only they needed a functional, as well as fancy, garment. Bandannas filled that role. Colorful, they served as fashion accents. Useful, a bandanna knotted in the back, could be pulled over a cowboy’s nose to screen out some of that dust; wrapped around his hat and ears, it kept cold winds at bay. It could wipe away grimy sweat, be dipped in water to act as a coolant or serve as a bandage.
Hat
The crowning piece of cowboy gear is the cowboy hat.
Like most other cowboy gear, its roots are much older than most believe, and the original cowboys were more likely to be sporting bowler hats on their noggins, rather than what we’ve come to call the cowboy hat. Still, the cowboy hat basically evolved from the vaquero sombrero, a wide-brimmed, high-crowned hat to keep the sun off and to stay cool.
John B. Stetson is credited with originating the modern American cowboy hat. His 1865 “Boss of the Plains” hat was flat-brimmed and had a straight-sided crown, with rounded corners. Lightweight and waterproof, Stetson’s hats were natural in color, with four-inch crowns and brims. A plain hatband was fitted to adjust head size. Stetson only made one style of hat in different qualities, ranging from cheap material at $5 apiece to pure beaver felt hats for $30 each.
Eventually, the Boss of the Plains evolved into the 10-gallon hat, a wide-brimmed, high and rounded crown hat. Cowboys could tell where a fellow cowboy was from by the shape and design of his hat: Montana cowboys, for example, often sported peaked crowns (think Boy Scout or state police hats). Texas cowboys tended to wear rounded, high-crowned hats with holes or stars cut into the sides of the crown for ventilation. Cowboys on the plains stuck with flat-crowned, wide-brimmed hats like Stetson’s original.