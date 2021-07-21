For centuries, the area now known as Wyoming was roamed by members of a wide range of Indigenous groups, including the Shoshone, Arapaho, Crow, Cheyenne, Lakota and Ute tribes. The state’s capital, Cheyenne, was named after the people whose tribal members now live on reservation lands in Montana and Oklahoma.
The city of Cheyenne began to take shape in 1867, as white settlers slowly moved across the American frontier and infringed upon the Indigenous peoples’ land. The frontier town emerged as a result of the construction of the Union Pacific Railroad, and by late summer 1867, a post office, a few buildings and a nearby military base, Fort D.A. Russell, had been constructed along the area's rolling plains. By the end of that year, the first trains had rolled through the town.
In May 1869, Wyoming Territorial Governor John Campbell named Cheyenne the temporary capital, and the territorial lawmakers soon concurred. That same year, the territorial Legislature famously gave white women the right to vote, a move that made it the first government worldwide to grant some version of suffrage, although other groups, including native peoples, had previously promoted women’s roles in leadership.
By the time Wyoming was granted statehood in 1890, Cheyenne’s population had grown to more than 10,000 people, with the railroad and cattle industries playing pivotal roles in its development.
Through the 20th century, Cheyenne became less of a railroad town, though the tracks still run through the heart of the city, and more of its economy came to hinge on government and retail jobs, along with the robust military presence at F.E. Warren Air Force Base.
Through all the city’s changes, Cheyenne Frontier Days has remained a constant since its inception in 1897, being held every year except 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The "most important building in the state"
“I had quite a long trip, and feel very lonesome and homesick for you, to be fifteen hundred miles away from you and in a part of the country where you have to wear a belly-band to keep your cap on your head is a pretty bad thing.”
Those words from 25-year-old John Feick, sent to his wife back in Ohio, were among his first impressions of Cheyenne upon arriving there in February 1887. The supervisor of his father’s construction firm, Feick came to accomplish a monumental task, one that would leave a lasting imprint on the city’s skyline: constructing the Wyoming State Capitol.
A few months later, in May 1887, large crowds gathered as the cornerstone was laid to the Capitol, with the Cheyenne Daily Sun (a predecessor of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle) calling the event “the occasion of the greatest military and civic demonstration ever witnessed in the history of the city.”
In 1890, additional wings were added to the east and west sides of the Capitol, with a few more renovations made in 1917. Seventy years later, in 1987, the Wyoming State Capitol was designated a U.S. National Historic Landmark, in part because its Historic Supreme Court chamber is where conventions were held to include women’s suffrage in the state Constitution.
The building remained largely unchanged for decades, until the Wyoming Legislature decided to approve a renovation of the Capitol, as well as the nearby Herschler Building, in the mid-2010s. At a total cost of $300 million, the renovations to the Capitol complex took about four years, and in July 2019, the building was reopened before a large crowd not too far from where Feick laid the blueprint more than a century earlier.
“The restored Capitol will stand for the next century – a symbol of Wyoming statehood and all it encompasses,” former Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead said when the construction plans were finalized. “It will welcome visitors and those who participate in government. The Capitol is, perhaps, the most important building in the state. It represents the ideals of the people of Wyoming now, just as it did when the cornerstone was laid 130 years ago.”