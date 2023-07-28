CHEYENNE — Like the rodeo contestants and musicians who participate in Frontier Days, many of the vendors travel from across the country to Cheyenne, making the “Daddy of ‘em All” one stop on a long circuit of rodeos, stock shows and state fairs across the country.
For some, this grueling travel schedule consumes their life.
“There’s absolutely no difference between being in a music band and touring the country doing what we do,” said Lawrence Scott Bitterman, owner of the Los Angeles-based “Frontier by Lawrence Scott” brand. “I mean, we’re just a traveling band.”
Bitterman has been visiting Cheyenne for nearly 30 years, since the 100th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days event in 1996. In those days, Bitterman would travel several months out of the year, but as time has gone on, Bitterman and Zack Sinclair, who also works at his booth, have scaled back their time on the road to focus on their business.
But pulling back from the rodeo circuit is a social sacrifice for Bitterman and vendors like him.
“I have found myself, recently, talking to other people, and with a little bit of sadness in my voice, will say that my social life — if not my life — is on the road,” Bitterman said. “A lot of the friends and the relationships that I developed in L.A., they ran off and had kids and started families and everything else. But I know most of the people in here, and most of them know me. Some of them, we have personal relationships.”
Bitterman is a mainstay on the rodeo circuit that goes from rodeos in Houston and Las Vegas to other events like the Denver Stock Show. The western edge of the Exhibit Hall is lined with many familiar faces, who crop up at a number of events like these to sell handmade and personally crafted merchandise.
As time has gone on, vendors have come and gone, but a sense of camaraderie can be found among many of the vendors who travel consistently.
“Everybody down this aisle, everybody has a great time here at this rodeo,” said Courtney Laskowski, a co-owner of Bison Creek Interiors. “It’s people from all over, or it’s somebody you saw at another show. Almost all these vendors, we see them at all the other shows. A lot of them do a lot more than us, they’re on for quite a bit.”
Down the hall from Bison Creek Interiors, and across from Bitterman’s clothing stand, is Grant’s Leather, a stall that sells handmade leather items like belts and purses, owned by Mike and Rita Jones.
The couple bought Grant’s Leather seven years ago. Many of their racks display signs that say they proudly make their leather goods in North America and not “mainland Communist China.”
“We took up the same shows that (the original owners) had,” Rita said. “We’re in Texas, so we only go west, we don’t go east. ... (We’re out) about four months a year.”
Mike Jones described the money they make traveling the circuit as retirement income to allow them to do other things the eight months a year they spend in east Texas.
“We get to see some places that we would’ve never seen before if we weren’t doing this,” Mike said.
“We meet tons of new people,” Rita added. “We’ve made some really great friends.”
One of those relationships they’ve built during their time on the road is the well-traveled Waldron family. Cecil and Sandy Waldron have been traveling to rodeos, shows and fairs across the country with Sandy’s Candy Land since 1982. Selling an assortment of handmade and handcrafted chocolates and other sweets, the Waldrons have made lifelong friends of some of their fellow vendors at the rodeo.
“Camaraderie is the best part of it,” Cecil said. “I don’t mean just with the vendors. I mean with our customers, a loyal bunch of customers, that we see once a year. This is probably our favorite show.”
These close bonds have made it hard for them to leave, an option they’re considering as they age and traveling gets more difficult for the two of them.
“We get aches and pains,” Cecil said. “It’s time. We’ve got family we want to see more.”
Before, the couple would be gone from home as much as eight months out of the year. Traveling with other vendors, however, has come in handy for the traveling salespeople, and the Waldrons have been able to show support for some of their fellow vendors along the aisle in their travels.
“When you break down, or something, on the way to a show, your vendor friends know exactly what it’s like,” Cecil said.
Cecil and Sandy had to help veteran wire craftsman and jeweler Craig Kime, and his wife Cheryl, with that exact problem one year.
“In fact, Craig broke down (in Kansas) a couple years ago getting here,” Cecil said. “He called me about it, and I called another vendor that’s a friend of ours out in Pine Bluffs, and he loaned me a trailer, and Craig and I went out there and got the rig and came back. ... Whenever somebody needs a hand, you’re there.
“You just get to know them, and all of a sudden now they’re not here. It’s a hole,” he continued. “It gets in your blood, and you just keep going.”
For the Kimes, like many other rodeo vendors, their trade is a family business. Kime inherited the business from his father, who started touring the nation’s rodeos in 1968. He followed in his father’s footsteps and has been working rodeos for 42 years and coming to Cheyenne since 1989.
“My dad, he traveled the World’s Fairs,” Kime said. “He found himself in San Antonio in 1968 at the World’s Fair and was not doing very well. A customer came up and said, ‘Why don’t you come to the rodeo?’ He was like, ‘Why would I go to the rodeo?’ and they’re like, ‘Oh, people come from miles to go to the rodeo.’
“He went down on a handshake, and made more in five days than he did in three months at the World’s Fair.”
Many of the vendors at CFD and other events put an emphasis on American-made products and personal craftsmanship, an art some vendors say is dying.
“It’s an ancient art that’s been around for centuries. (Wire work) was one of the first forms of jewelry making because they couldn’t solder back in those days,” Kime said. “Most everything here is this pair of pliers.”
After the last day of business on Sunday, many of the vendors will pack up and move on to other shows in the coming months. For Laskowski at Bison Creek Interiors, she’s headed home. The Waldrons will head on a family vacation to Oregon, and other vendors will continue on the circuit or continue their businesses from home.
“It’s all one big family,” Kime said. “There’s very, very few people in here we don’t know. You make a lot of lifetime friends.”
