As it did with many things, the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench into the plans of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds last year, as the famous and beloved CFD air show was not able to happen in 2020 after one of the airmen contracted the virus prior to a scheduled visit to Cheyenne.
This year, however, the show will go on.
The Thunderbirds are planning to perform Wednesday, July 28, with the gates opening at 7 a.m. or earlier and the show set to begin around 9 a.m.
Like last year’s Wings Over Warren Air Show, the show will be held in a drive-in format, meaning people can come park their cars and set up chairs in designated spots at F.E. Warren Air Force Base.
While last year’s show included the F-35 Lightning II and other high-profile aircraft, the return of the Thunderbirds will be a welcome sight for the many visitors who come to see the F-16 fighter jets zoom by overhead.
“The Thunderbirds have only not been able to come to CFD twice in their history – one was due to a sequestration issue within the Air Force and budgetary constraints, and then last year was obviously a COVID issue,” said Air Force Col. Brian Rico, chairman of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Military Committee. “So, as we're moving forward, I think people are excited.
“It's one of those things that as long as we have an air show, I know people love to see the Thunderbirds, because it's multiple planes,” he added. “And so, I just think it's great to have that tradition back again.”
Due to runway renovations being done at the Cheyenne Regional Airport, the Thunderbirds’ equipment and maintenance crews will be based out of the Northern Colorado Regional Airport, but that won’t change much once the planes take to the skies. While they won't impact the quality of the show, the airport renovations have caused commercial flights to be suspended through the duration of Frontier Days.
While the Thunderbirds will be the main spectacle for the air show, there will be flyovers from some F-35s and other bomber aircraft, according to Rico. There are also plans for a demonstration from some H-53 helicopters during the show.
Meanwhile, the Wyoming Air National Guard will not be holding its Wild West Air Show, which previously held in conjunction with the Thunderbirds, during CFD. Instead, the Guard will hold its air show Sept. 10-12, with details to be finalized in the coming months.