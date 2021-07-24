CHEYENNE – The COVID-19 pandemic has deeply affected those who live on the Wind River Reservation in west-central Wyoming over the past year and a half.
Still, the storytelling and dancing that have been a staple of the Indian Village at Cheyenne Frontier Days will go on – but without the usual interactive elements, said Sandra Iron Cloud, co-coordinator of the Little Sun Drum and Dance Group.
With Laramie County currently leading the state in reported COVID-19 cases, members of the dance group and other native visitors are choosing to take precautions. Importantly, all visitors to the village will be required to wear a mask, Iron Cloud said.
"(It's) just for the safety of everyone, including ourselves and including people who come to listen to our storytelling, and we want to provide protection to everyone," she said. "We're not being paranoid, or we're not being, you know, aloof, or anything of that nature."
More than 7% of people in Wyoming who died of COVID-19 identified as Native American, according to a March article by the Casper Star-Tribune.
Earlier this year, the Wind River Reservation was leading the state in vaccinations, the article says. But with the delta variant continuing to infect people across the state and country, Iron Cloud said it's still vital that people wear masks and practice social distancing in the Indian Village.
The group has presentations three times per day at 11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. They hold interactive cultural sharing at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., flute performances at 2 p.m. and 5:15 p.m., and dance in the parades through downtown Cheyenne on Tuesday, Thursday and both Saturdays. The group will also make guest presentations at pancake breakfasts on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Presenters plan to wear masks while they're in front of crowds, Iron Cloud said, but she's left the decision on whether to mask up to her dancers, because they'll be farther away from Frontier Days patrons.
A member of the Northern Arapaho tribe, Iron Cloud has been telling stories at the Indian Village for 14 years. Some of the stories come from her great-great-grandfather, who she said was one of the reservation's first councilmen and its last traditional chief. The stories she and her fellow orators share are from the Northern Plains perspective, she said.
Despite the precautions, presentations and dances will remain the same length. Hoop dancer Jasmine Pickner-Bell will still do demonstrations and speak about the history of hoop dancing, though at a distance. The Friendship Dance will still take place, too, though Iron Cloud will show guests how to do the dance, rather than the usual practice of dancers bringing guests out onto the floor with them.
CFD Indians Committee chairman Bob Mathews said Iron Cloud had a few surprises up her sleeve for the performances that she hadn't even told him about.
Like every year, "(the native performers are) just trying to find ways to really show their proud heritage and continue to educate, and hopefully have people really enjoy their culture," Mathews said.
Iron Cloud, a teacher for 35 years, said she comes from a family of educators – eight in all. She and her sister, Aleta Moss, both teach at Wyoming Indian High School on the reservation. Moss is also the co-coordinator of the Little Sun Drum and Dance Group.
"We just come from a family that has been well-rounded and walking in both worlds, so to speak. We know where we come from as Arapaho people, but we also know what we need to do in order to survive in this world," Iron Cloud said. "We don't just perform – this is who we are, this is what we do, this is part of our lives.
"We're giving people a unique perspective of what we do within our own daily lives, as well, as powwow people. We're always honored to be there."