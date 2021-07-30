CHEYENNE – A large crowd filed onto the Frontier Park track, following tour guide Jessica Crowder.
Crowder was one of a few Public Relations Committee volunteers who led the second Behind the Chutes Tour Thursday morning at Frontier Park. Sitting atop her daughter’s 21-year-old horse, Mo, she led families up to the edge of the animal pens and guided them around the track, describing each event guests would see at the rodeo.
Some members of the tour stepped gingerly on the damp dirt in sandals and sneakers, while others, wearing boots, walked confidently over livestock manure. Children gazed at horses and calves, many of them at eye level with the animals as they drank from troughs or lowered their heads to peek through the fence.
More than 2,000 “animal athletes” will compete in this year’s rodeo, Crowder said into a headset microphone.
Guests were then led into the arena, where the tour stopped long enough for families to pose for photos behind the chutes. Many stood on the bars of the chute gates, dangling their arms over the top.
Alicia Van Es and her family were visiting from South Bend, Indiana. Nine of them made the trip west to Cheyenne in an RV to visit family members and attend Frontier Days for the first time.
It was much of the family’s first time in Wyoming, and they’d decided to go all in. They attended PBR on Tuesday, were looking forward to the rodeo Thursday afternoon and planned to finish off the week at Friday night’s Kane Brown concert.
Van Es said being inside the arena and the chutes provided a much different perspective than sitting in the stands.
“Watching the bull riders there the other day, it’s kind of fun to then be in that environment,” she said.
The kids liked the chutes, Van Es said – except for the mud.
“We don’t have a lot of (cowboy) boots in Indiana,” she said with a laugh.
Van Es’s niece, 13-year-old Lucy Grontkowski, said she was surprised at how small the horse enclosure was, and that she was scared at first by the branding on the horses.
“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ and then I talked to my cousin, and he was like, ‘They’re stronger than they look,’” Grontkowski said. “It just looks like it hurt a lot.”
Mike Dregits, the patriarch of the family, said he’d been most impressed with all of the friendly people he’d interacted with while visiting Cheyenne.
“Everybody is so down to earth – just, you know, very God and country,” Dregits said after the tour ended. “It goes a long way for me because there’s so much other distraction that we have in our world.”