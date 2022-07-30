CHEYENNE – Speaking about wild horses conjures a romantic image of large, majestic animals scattered among scenic landscapes, manes and tails blowing in the western wind.
A certain number of wild horses can live among wildlife and livestock on public lands. But according to the federal Bureau of Land Management, wild horses, along with burros, currently overpopulate these areas, which don’t have enough forage and water to support them, BLM spokesperson Crystal Cowan said in an interview.
Each year, some of these animals are collected from BLM herd management area lands, rounded up either by helicopter or by bait gather. Although helicopter roundups have been criticized by some animal rights groups, such as the American Wild Horse Campaign, Cowan said it’s the safest way to round up wild horses.
After being gathered, the animals are taken to a BLM facility, where they are dewormed, vaccinated and given a freeze mark for identification.
The animals are then put up for adoption, including at Cheyenne Frontier Days. All of the horses at CFD this year are from Wyoming public lands, Cowan said. The burros are from Nevada (no burros roam on Wyoming lands, she said).
All horses and burros up for adoption at CFD were trained at the Mantle Ranch in Wheatland. Beginning last Friday, members of the family have been holding training demonstrations twice a day for the public in Cheyenne, putting their gentling training methods on display.
“Our job is to get these horses gentle enough that the average horse person can take them home and continue on with their education,” said Nick Mantle, a horse trainer at Mantle Ranch. “We want people to understand how we work these horses, so that when they get home, their communication is the same as the horse has been learning for the last couple of months or whatever.”
Simply put, Mantle said, the family’s training method is to “make the right thing easy and the wrong thing difficult.”
“So, we put pressure on the horse – when the horse does the right thing, we give it space and take the pressure away, and then that’s when the horse starts understanding what we’re asking,” the trainer said.
The basic elements the Mantles try to accomplish with horses that will be put up for adoption is catching the horse, grooming it, picking up all four of its feet, leading it and loading it, Cowan said.
Mantle said horses that aren’t gentle enough yet for adoption will stay at the ranch until they are.
This year, there are 15 halter- or saddle-started horses on offer at CFD, along with two burros.
The BLM highly recommends that the horses be adopted by experienced riders who will continue working with them.
“That’s what we want – someone who’s going to go home and work with it,” Cowan said. “The worst thing is someone who’s going to put it in their pasture, catch it in April and try to get on it.”
Adoptions will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday. The BLM Horse and Burro Program has booths and a corral set up on the south side of South Lions Park Drive in Lions Park.
Untrained wild horses or burros have a minimum adoption fee of $25. Animals that are trained or “gentled” have a minimum fee of $125, set by the federal government.
But depending on the type of animal, it may go for hundreds or thousands of dollars, Mantle said. For example, Palominos are “really sought after,” Cowan said, as are Curlies, which are thought to be hypoallergenic.
“The regular horse market is out the roof right now, so a good performance horse is going to cost, on average, $20,000,” Mantle said. “A lot of people can’t afford to go buy a horse like that, so I think it helps give people another option.”
Cowan added that some people “like the adoption feeling.”
Animals that aren’t adopted in Cheyenne this weekend will go back to the Mantle Ranch. The next adoption event will be Aug. 17 at the ranch. Several events are held across the country, including in Wyoming and Nebraska, throughout the year. A full list of these events can be found at blm.gov/programs/wild-horse-and-burro/adoption-and-sales/events.
Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.