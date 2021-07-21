Dustin Boquet had enjoyed enough bull riding success in and around Louisiana that he caught the eye of two of the better bull riders to emerge from his home state.
D.J. Domangue and Trent Cormier’s advice to Boquet was simple and straightforward.
“They told me to get the heck out of Louisiana,” Boquet said with a laugh. “There are so many distractions down there and not enough people to really push you. When you come to Texas, you can get on bulls everywhere you look, and there are a lot of people who want it just as bad as you do.
“They crave it every day. That’s what I did, and that’s why I’ve made it so far.”
The 27-year-old was so committed to his dream that he sold an outboard motor he had on a fishing boat and used the profits to head west to Texas.
“I went into it blind. I didn’t have a plan,” Boquet said just before Cheyenne Frontier Days was canceled May 27, 2020. “I knew a guy who worked for a company that did a lot of dirt work, who said his boss would hire me. That was a job I could leave whenever I wanted so I could go rodeo.
“I sold that motor and never looked back.”
Boquet has since qualified for the National Finals Rodeo in 2018 and ’20. He finished the 2020 season ranked eighth in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s world standings. He is determined to never go another year between NFR berths if he can help it.
“I just wasn’t hungry in 2019,” said the Bourg, Louisiana, product, who was ranked ninth in the world in early June. “I made it in 2018, and I thought that was good enough. I thought I had an NFR qualification on my back and I would just stay on.
“Those bulls don’t know who the heck you are. I wish I had gone about it differently, but I learned a lot, and it made me want it more.”
Boquet watched one round of the 2019 NFR and then never turned on the TV again during the 10-round season-finale.
“I watched a few videos people posted on the internet, but that was it,” he said.
Boquet initially dreamed of professional success on the baseball diamond, but a friend talked him into trying steer riding when he was 12 years old.
“I stayed on the first three or four steers I ever got on, and I was hooked,” Boquet said. “It was the coolest dad-gum thing ever.”
His mother wasn’t excited about the idea of him climbing on the back of bulls, but made him choose between rodeo and baseball. Rodeo won out.
Boquet has never tasted success in his three trips to Cheyenne Frontier Days, but is eager to change that.
“Growing up riding bulls, the place everyone talks about is Cheyenne,” he said. “It’s the 'Daddy of ’em All,' and one rodeo you really want to win. You want that little buckle with all the horseshoes on it. When you see that buckle with all them little horseshoes, you know where it came from.
“If winning Cheyenne ain’t on your bucket list, I don’t know why the heck you’re rodeoing.”