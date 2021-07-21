Breakaway roping is not a new sport, but it has newfound prominence in the rodeo world. And Cheyenne Frontier Days played a big role in that, reigning champion Jordan Jo Fabrizio said.
“Cheyenne Frontier Days gave us a chance and showcased our event, and that opened the eyes of a lot of other committee members at a lot of other rodeos,” she said. “I know a lot of other rodeos look at Cheyenne and follow its lead. … Cheyenne made the world see us on a different level.”
CFD featured breakaway roping for the first time in 2019. Although it wasn’t sanctioned by any governing body, it was the biggest stage the sport had seen up to that point.
Prior to 2019, breakaway roping was primarily a college and high school event. Professionally, it was limited to jackpot events or being featured as a side event for a small purse.
“Everybody and their mom wanted to crack back out and rope again when they heard Cheyenne was hosting breakaway,” Fabrizio said with a laugh. “That was the most excited everybody and anybody in the breakaway roping community had been in quite some time.
“It was one of the first doors to open for us to help us get to where we are now and where we’re moving in the future.”
Breakaway is now part of many of the biggest rodeos, and held its first world finals in conjunction with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s National Finals Rodeo last December in Arlington, Texas.
“The Daddy of ’em All” gives calves a 20-foot head start, while nearly every other rodeo only allows a 10-foot head start.
“You saw a lot more 4- and 5-second times instead of 2 or 3,” said Syerra Christensen of Kennebec, South Dakota. “You have to make sure your horse is really scoring, but you also have time to make up for any errors you have early. It’s an exciting and fast-paced event, and there are a lot of talented ropers competing in the event.”
Christensen reached the College National Finals Rodeo while competing for Laramie County Community College. She won the first go-round at CFD in 2019.
Fabrizio cherishes her championship buckle from “The Daddy.”
“The Cheyenne buckles are almost as coveted as a world championship,” the Pueblo, Colorado, resident said. “There are a lot of cowboys and cowgirls in our industry who walk around in their Cheyenne buckles, and they really stand out and are recognized among our peers.
“The history of Cheyenne itself makes it one of the most prestigious events.”