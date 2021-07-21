– A –
ATMs – Located at the Exhibit Hall, front gate area/Ticket Office, Buckin’ A Saloon, near B Stand, behind the East Side stand, Indian Village and CFD Old West Museum.
ASSISTED PARKING LOCATIONS – Designated parking areas are set aside in B Lot or at the Park-n-Ride. Please call the Ticket Office at 307-778-7222 for ADA seating and assistance.
– B –
BEHIND THE CHUTES TOURS – Get a firsthand look at what goes on during the rodeo from behind the scenes. Tours will be held at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. July 24 and July 30-31; 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. July 25-29; and 10 a.m. Aug. 1. Tours begin in front of the CFD Old West Museum by the bucking bronc statue.
BLM WILD HORSE & BURRO PROGRAM – Cheyenne Frontier Days, BLM Wyoming, and the Mantle Ranch Wild Horse and Burro Training Facility will present approximately 20 wild horses and burros for adoption. The Mantles will do daily training demonstrations for the public. These demonstrations will give the public a chance to see what it takes to start a wild horse or burro. Watch the incredible bond that develops between the trainer and horse as they work with the wild horses off the range, preparing them for adoption. Open daily 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to see the animals available for adoption and visit with trainers and BLM personnel. Daily training demos at 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
BUCKIN’ A SALOON – Newly relocated to the northwest corner of the carnival midway, and open from 11 a.m.-midnight July 23-31. Features live music, concert ticket giveaways and beer specials for those 21 and older.
BUCKLE CLUB – Located upstairs in the Exhibit Hall, the Buckle Club is an indoor, comfortable area to hang out, relax and enjoy a meal and a beverage. Open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. July 23-31 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 1.
– C –
CAMERA & VIDEO POLICY – Still photograph cameras with a maximum 300mm lens are allowed on Frontier Park. Video recording is not allowed at concerts, rodeos or slack events.
All photography is strictly limited to personal, non-commercial and private use. Any reproduction or use of photography is strictly prohibited without the express written consent of Cheyenne Frontier Days, Inc. Enforcement of this policy will remain the sole discretion of Cheyenne Frontier Days.
CARNIVAL ARMBANDS – Daily armbands are available all day, every day, for $30, as are individual ride tickets. Season pass armbands cost $125 and offer unlimited ride access throughout Frontier Days. All-day armbands purchased with a valid Laramie County ID on Laramie County Day, Wednesday, July 28, cost $25. No refunds or exchanges.
CARNIVAL HOURS – The carnival midway is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to midnight, but closes at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1.
CHALLENGE RODEO – The Challenge Rodeo pairs special-needs children with PRCA rodeo contestants in modified rodeo performances at 11:45 a.m. July 24 and 25 at Frontier Park Arena. Free with rodeo ticket.
CHUCKWAGON COOKOFF – Located in the Old Frontier Town, this family friendly culinary experience will be held July 24 and 28, starting at 4:30 p.m. Authentic chuckwagon crews compete in a free cooking demonstration. Crews will be judged on foods produced, wagon design, tools and campsite appeal.
CLEAR BAG POLICY – Cheyenne Frontier Days has implemented a clear bag policy for ALL guests. Guests are encouraged to bring only the necessary items onto Frontier Park to provide a safer environment for the public and expedite entry into the facility. Guests will be asked to take prohibited items to their vehicle or dispose of prohibited items at the gate. Cheyenne Frontier Days is not responsible for items left behind, lost, stolen or damaged.
Each guest, including children, will be allowed to enter with ONE clear plastic bag. Guests will be able to carry the following styles and bag sizes onto Frontier Park:
- Bags (including clear backpacks or clear fanny packs) that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”
- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc or similar)
- Small clutch bags, approximately the size of your hand, without a handle or strap can be taken into the park with one of the clear plastic bags. The clutch bag may not be large than 5” x 7”.
- Additional clothing, if carried loosely or in approved clear bag
- Exceptions will be made for medical items after proper inspection
- Diapers and wipes may be carried in a clear bag; diaper bags are not permitted.
Prohibited items include, but are not limited to:
- Any clear bag larger than 12” x 6” x 12”
- Aerosol cans
- Aluminum bottles, cans, Thermoses, water bottles, drinks or beverages
- Coolers of any kind
- Animals (service animals are permitted)
- Artificial noisemakers
- Backpacks (clear packs permitted)
- Bicycles, scooters, roller skates and skateboards
- Binocular cases
- Camera bags
- Chairbacks
- Computer bags
- Diaper bags (diapers, wipes and infant feeding supplies may be carried in a clear bag)
- Fanny packs (clear packs permitted)
- Fireworks
- Illegal drugs
- Luggage
- Objects that can be used as projectiles
- Outside food or drink
- Purses larger than a clutch
- Solid drawstring bags
- Weapons
COWBOY CHURCH – Sundays during Frontier Days start off in true Western style with Cowboy Church in the B Stand at Frontier Park Arena. Multi-denominational services will be at 9 a.m. July 25 and Aug. 1.
– D –
DROP-OFF LOCATIONS – Kids or other park guests can be dropped off on the curb along Eighth Avenue between gated V4 and V3. Look for the signs.
– E –
EXHIBITS – Featuring more than 200 exhibits, with a variety of merchandise and food items, as well as official CFD products and souvenir items. Exhibits are in the Exhibit Hall, under the B Stand and on the midway. Open daily from 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; closes at 6 p.m. Aug. 1.
– F –
FIESTA DAY – Celebrate cultural diversity Sunday, July 25, at Frontier Park with a variety of Latin entertainment, such as folkloric dancers and family fun.
FIRST AID STATIONS – Two stations are located on the west grandstand, which is called C Stand, near Portal 7, and on the south end of the east grandstand. The east stations are available only during the rodeo.
FOOD – Food will be available for purchase throughout the park. Outside food or beverages cannot be brought into Frontier Park.
FORT D.A. RUSSELL DAYS – Annual F.E. Warren Air Force Base open house. July 24-25 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
– G –
THE GARDEN – The Garden comprises Volunteer Square and the CFD Amphitheater. The space features live music by various acts, as well as tables and seating. It is located just west of the main entrance, and entertainment there is free with gate admission or a ticket to the day’s rodeo or night show. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily; closes at 6 p.m. Aug. 1. Live music nightly from 5-8 p.m.
– H –
HEALTH & SAFETY PROTOCOL – The health and safety of guests, volunteers, vendors, competitors and performers is the top priority, and as we return to hosting events on Frontier Park, heightened sanitation, health and safety protocols will be in place. These health and safety protocols will be modified based on evolving standards, public health and governmental directives. All guests are required to comply with the health and safety protocols listed. Let’s keep each other safe and healthy.
Cleaning and sanitization: All areas of Frontier Park and Park-n-Ride will be cleaned and sanitized regularly with a disinfectant proven to kill 99.9% of bacteria/viruses.
Digital ticketing: All event tickets and parking passes for Frontier Park will be digital to allow for touchless scanning from mobile devices.
Cashless: Cashless payments will be taken in more locations on Frontier Park. Acceptable forms of payment include debit cards and credit cards.
Clear bag policy: Guests are encouraged to bring only the necessary items onto Frontier Park in a clear bag to limit contact with personal items at security entry points.
Personal hygiene: All guests, volunteers, competitors and performers are encouraged to wash their hands several times throughout the day, and use the hand sanitizing dispensers placed on Frontier Park.
Respiratory etiquette: All guests, volunteers, competitors and performers are encouraged to cover mouths and noses when coughing or sneezing with a sleeve or a tissue, and then disposing of the tissue properly, and sanitizing hands immediately afterward.
If you’re sick, stay home: If you or any member of your party is feeling sick or has symptoms associated with COVID-19, please stay home and do not come to Frontier Park. People who have COVID-19 symptoms should get tested right away and stay home, except to receive medical care.
– I –
INDIAN VILLAGE – Free and open daily from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; closes at 1 p.m. Aug. 1. The village at Frontier Park features Native American dancers, interactive cultural sharing, crafts and a pow-wow.
– L –
LARAMIE COUNTY/CHEYENNE DAY – Laramie County residents can present a Laramie County ID on Wednesday, July 28, to buy half-off B and C Stand rodeo tickets, get free gate admission and save $5 on daily carnival armbands.
LOST BUCKAROO PATROL – Volunteers will be handing out lost kids tags at every Frontier Park entrance. Put your in-park contact information on the tag and attach it to your child. If you’re separated, a volunteer will take your child to the Lost Buckaroo Patrol kiosk.
LOST CHILDREN – If you and your child become separated, you can go to the Security Office at the south end of the Exhibit Hall behind The Garden.
– M –
MILITARY APPRECIATION DAY – Wear red, white and blue to Frontier Park on Monday, July 26, in honor of those who have served or are serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. Show your military ID at the CFD Ticket Office (active, Guard, reserve, retired or dependent) for free gate admission and a free C Stand rodeo ticket (limit one per ID).
– O –
OLD FRONTIER TOWN – Features Western merchants, craftspeople, food vendors, a petting zoo and characters such as Buffalo Bill Cody and Wild Bill Hickok. Located on the east side of the park between the CFD Old West Museum and Indian Village. Free and open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; closes at 6 p.m. Aug. 1.
OLD WEST MUSEUM AND STORE – Located on Carey Avenue in the northeast corner of Frontier Park. Open daily 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. during Frontier Days. Cellphone audio tours can be heard by calling 307-316-0079. Admission is $10; $5 for youth ages 13-18; children 12 and younger get in free. Military, senior and group discounts are also available.
OPENING DAY CELEBRATION – Friday, July 23, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come early, stay late! Graze and save on selected $2 menu items from Fun Biz Concessions. $25 armband grants unlimited rides from Carnival Americana.
– P –
PANCAKE BREAKFASTS – Enjoy a free breakfast with visitors from all over the world as volunteers serve up more than 100,000 flapjacks, 3,000 pounds of ham and 520 gallons of coffee. Organized by the Cheyenne Kiwanis Club, pancake breakfasts are in Depot Plaza in downtown Cheyenne and run from 7-9 a.m. Monday, July 26, Wednesday, July 28, and Friday, July 30.
PARADES – Join us as people from all over the world take in the sights and sounds of one of the world's largest collection of horse-drawn carriages. Every vehicle has a historical local significance and tells the history of transportation of the Old West. Parades start in front of the Wyoming Capitol and run to the Cheyenne Depot Plaza and back. Parades begin at 9 a.m. July 24, 27, 29 and 31.
PARKING – Public parking at Frontier Park costs $25 per vehicle, cards only. Access is via Warren Avenue or Carey Avenue from the south to Eighth Avenue. The lot closes at 1:30 a.m. Overnight camping is prohibited.
PARK-N-RIDE – Take advantage of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Park-n-Ride service. Buses will travel between Park-n-Ride and Frontier Park all day long. A quick five-minute bus ride directly to the celebration. The Park-n-Ride will be at Interstate 25 and Happy Jack Road (Exit 10D). Cost is $10 per vehicle, cards only. Includes gate admission.
PETS – Pets are not allowed inside Frontier Park, except for certified service dogs.
– R –
RESTROOMS – Located throughout the grandstands, at the Exhibit Hall and outside of it on the east side (the one outside includes handicap and family access and baby changing stations), and north of the Public Relations Building.
– S –
SECURITY – Security procedures are subject to change at any time. All permitted items will be subject to search.
SIDEWINDER SALOON – Kick back and relax at the Sidewinder Saloon. A shaded, comfortable area on Old Frontier Town to relax and listen to music while you enjoy BBQ and an ice cold beverage. Live performances July 23-31 at 11 a.m.-noon and 4-7 p.m.
SMOKING AREAS – All CFD seating and exhibit areas are smoke-free. Convenient smoking areas are provided away from seating locations.
STROLLERS – Strollers are allowed in the park, but can be difficult to take into the grandstands. They are not allowed in Party Zone areas.
– T –
TAXI, HOTEL, SHUTTLE, CITY BUS – Available on Eighth Avenue at main entrance. Pick-up/drop-off located on Eighth Avenue south of the Ticket Office.
THUNDERBIRDS – The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will perform thrilling aerial acrobatics Wednesday, July 28, in an air show that has been a fixture of CFD since 1953. The air show will be held over F.E. Warren Air Force Base. The air show will begin around 9 a.m., and entry will be through Gate 1 starting at 7 a.m. or earlier. Like last year’s air show, this one will be conducted through a drive-in format, meaning people will be able to park and watch the action from an area near their vehicles.
TOUGH ENOUGH TO WEAR PINK – Give Cancer the Boot. Show your support of breast cancer awareness and research by wearing pink Thursday, July 29.
TOW LOT – Please avoid “No Parking” or “Tow Away” signed areas. Towed vehicles can be picked up east of Frontier Park (across Carey Avenue) at Lions Park near the Kiwanis Community House. Only credit card transactions will be accepted to retrieve towed vehicles.
– W –
WESTERN ART SHOW AND SALE – Tickets are $160 per person for the Art Sale and Reception on Thursday, July 22, at the CFD Old West Museum and the governor’s residence. Unsold items go on display for sale at the museum from July 23-Aug. 15. For more information, visit cfdartshow.com or call 307-778-1417.
WESTERN EXPERIENCE – Located just southeast of Old Frontier Town, this area presents the the Chuckwagon Cookoff and BLM Wild Horse and Burro Program.