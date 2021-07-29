CHEYENNE – Though it may not be noticeable to the eye of an average Cheyenne Frontier Days attendee, volunteers don an incredible amount of different shirts, each with its own reason, and each with its own story.
Some committees decide on a new shirt to wear for every CFD, and a number of them follow different themes throughout the 10-day event. For some committees, you can tell how long a volunteer has worked based on the number of shirts they have.
Regardless of which group you’re a part of, wearing a CFD committee shirt is an honor like no other.
“In a sea of people, it makes it so easy if you need somebody. It’s like, ‘There’s one of my people,’” Public Relations Committee member Lorrell Walter said. “It gives you such a sense of pride in being on your committee.”
That is especially true for the Indians Committee, who can be seen in stunning, hand-knit, turquoise vests every day of CFD. Specifically made for committee members by a family in New Mexico, each vest has its own flaw, based on the Native American belief that only God can create something perfect.
The process of earning a vest is steeped in tradition, as members serve a probationary year and are invited to buy a vest if they’re brought on as a permanent committee member. Then, they hold a vesting ceremony, with all the members and their families to cement the tradition and share the meaning behind the vests.
You can also tell how long someone has served on the committee by how faded their vest is, which comes along with a strong sense of pride.
“It’s something that’s really special,” committee member Mariah Johnson said. “It’s not something that we have to do; it’s something that we get to do.”
For the Parades Committee, the shirts are less based on tradition and more so on utility. With a variation of white, turquoise and lime green – which committee member Jamie Fowler will tell you is actually chartreuse – the shirts ensure that parade organizers can easily connect with volunteers when they’re needed. If an ambulance needs to be allowed through or something similar, the closest volunteer can be radioed to handle the problem after being identified by their shirt color.
Even though the long sleeves can get pretty warm in Wyoming’s July heat, Fowler said, “The best thing is – they press really good and they look sharp.”
Over at the Grounds Committee, a new shirt is chosen every year. This year’s fashion is even more special, however, because it was chosen two years ago by former Grounds Chairman Jerry Moberly.
It wasn’t worn last year with the first-ever CFD cancellation, and Moberly passed away last year before the black paisley shirts made their debut.
“That just makes it really special,” the Heels’ Portia Peterson said.
The Contract Acts Committee includes a range of different volunteers who make sure CFD’s performers enjoy the rodeo just as much as attendees.
Whipping up 500 meals each day, most of the catering team dons blue T-shirts that are easy to cook in; the security team wears red shirts, as does the Security Committee, so they’re easily identifiable, and everyone in the park knows it; and the stage crew wears black shirts so as not to be seen as they set up the stage between acts.
“The reason for the shirt colors is so that when the acts come in, they know who to ask for what,” Director of Catering Steven Berg said.
For the Concessions Committee, the tradition is to pick the ugliest and most outlandish shirt possible. But there is a good reason for that, Steve Rivera said.
When families enter Frontier Park, they can head to the Lost Buckaroo station to get a wristband for their kids that has the parents’ phone numbers in case they get separated. The kids are also pointed in the right direction as to who they can trust for help.
“We tell all the kids that if you get lost, look for somebody in this shirt,” Rivera said.
While the Military Committee wears different shirts to follow the daily themes for CFD, they sport stunning, vibrant purple button-ups on Military Monday. Matching up perfectly with the purple flowers outside their committee house, the purple shirts are a point of pride for those who get to wear them, Fort D.A. Russell Days lead Jim McDonnell said.
“The primary colors of the Marine Corps and Army are red, and the rest of the branches – Air Force, Coast Guard, Navy and Space Force – are blue. So anytime we do a joint operation, it’s said to be a purple operation,” McDonnell said. “So, since we have members of all branches on the committee, that’s why we decided purple was a natural choice.”
The Public Relations Committee can always be seen in a shade of light blue, after the Tickets Committee capitalized on the royal blue color scheme. While they are allowed to wear different committee shirts any day of the week, Lorrell Walter said their volunteers usually stick to the schedule because of the pride that comes with being a part of the crew.
“It’s a real sense of camaraderie. There are people that I only see once a year for 10 days out of the year, and so it’s one of those things that I might not recognize your face in a sea of people, but because you’re wearing my shirt, I know you’re one of us,” Walter said. “So it’s that instant smile, it’s that instant friendly face, and just connecting with one another, even when the day has gotten really long.”