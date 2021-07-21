Cheyenne Gunslingers
The daily mock gunfights performed by the Cheyenne Gunslingers are a family friendly way for visitors to get a taste of Wild West culture. Every show is a bit different, as each one is completely improvised.
For more than 30 years, the volunteers in Western costumes have participated in the faux jailbreaks and hanging. Alongside live shootouts with predictable comedic timing, the Gunslingers, through their nonprofit organization, offer local history and gun safety lessons during their shows.
During Frontier Days, performances will be at noon and 6 p.m. daily, except for noon only on July 25 and Aug. 1. Gunslinger shows are located at the faux frontier town on West 15th Street at the south end of Pioneer Avenue. Admission is free and open to the public, and donations are accepted. More information can be found on the Facebook page for Cheyenne Gunslingers.
Fort D.A. Russell Days
Founded in 1867, Fort D.A. Russell was established three miles west of the city. The fort was later renamed Francis E. Warren Air Force Base.
Local military members once traveled to Cheyenne to protect the nation’s first transcontinental railroad, which ran directly through Cheyenne.
F.E. Warren Air Force Base started hosting activities open to the public 29 years ago. The base celebrates with three days of historic home tours, military reenactments and tours of the Minuteman III and Peacekeeper missile systems.
The event is free, and anyone can get on base with a photo ID, car registration and insurance card. The base entrance is located at Interstate 25 and Randall Avenue. Buses will also shuttle between Cheyenne Frontier Days and F.E. Warren AFB. Meet the bus at the southwest corner of Frontier Park, where buses drop off Park-n-Ride guests. Last bus to CFD grounds leaves F.E. Warren AFB at 3:30 p.m.
Fort D.A. Russell Days will be July 23-25, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.cfdrodeo.com/event/fort-d-a-russell-days/.
The tentative schedule for each day is as follows:
Saturday, July 24
9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Free shuttle bus will be running from Cheyenne Frontier Days grounds to F.E. Warren AFB. Catch the bus in front of the CFD grounds bus entrance. Visitors can ride free between each venue. Last bus to CFD grounds leaves F.E. Warren AFB at 3:30 p.m.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Living History Camp Presentations/Demonstrations, Centennial Lake/Main Gate, F.E. Warren AFB. Follow signs, free parking.
9 a.m.-2 p.m. – Camp Carlin Supply Run, a “stick” mule race for 5- to 8-year-old children delivering supplies to historic forts. Centennial Lake/Main Gate, F.E. Warren AFB. Follow signs, free parking.
10:30 a.m. – Buffalo Soldiers of the American West Presentation, highlighting mounted Cavalry riding and weapons drills, as well as educating the public about the African American Cavalry regiments of the U.S. Army. Parade Field (Bleachers)/Main Gate, F.E. Warren AFB. Follow signs, free parking.
1:30 p.m. – Buffalo Soldiers of the American West Presentation, highlighting mounted Cavalry riding and weapons drills, as well as educating the public about the African American Cavalry regiments of the U.S. Army. Parade Field (Bleachers)/Main Gate, F.E. Warren AFB. Follow signs, free parking.
3 p.m. – The Trotters Cavalry Performance Demonstration of historical Cavalry Precision Riding Drills, Parade Field (Bleachers)/Main Gate, F.E. Warren AFB. Follow signs, free parking.
5:30-9 p.m. – Period Style Dance. Historic period clothing or Western attire preferred, but not required. Dance instruction will be provided, and is for the whole family. Centennial Lake/Main Gate, F.E. Warren AFB. Follow signs, free parking. For more information, call 307-773-2980. Open to the public.
Sunday, July 25
9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Free shuttle bus will be running from Cheyenne Frontier Days grounds to F.E. Warren AFB. Catch the bus in front of the CFD grounds bus entrance. Visitors can ride free between each venue. Last bus to CFD grounds leaves F.E. Warren AFB at 3:30 p.m.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Living History Camp Presentations/Demonstrations, Centennial Lake/Main Gate, F.E. Warren AFB. Follow signs, free parking.
9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. – Warren Spouses’ & Balfour Beatty Communities Historic Homes Tour. National Register historic buildings will be on display for visitor viewing. Transportation is provided. Please provide picture ID for the tour; no cameras or large bags allowed. Last bus leaves at 2:30. Centennial Lake/Main Gate, F.E. Warren AFB. Open to the public. Follow signs, free parking.
9 a.m.-2 p.m. – Camp Carlin Supply Run, a “stick” mule race for 5- to 8-year-old children delivering supplies to historic forts. Centennial Lake/Main Gate, F.E. Warren AFB. Follow signs, free parking.
10:30 a.m. – Buffalo Soldiers of the American West Presentation, highlighting mounted Cavalry riding and weapons drills, as well as educating the public about the African American Cavalry regiments of the U.S. Army. Parade Field (Bleachers)/Main Gate, F.E. Warren AFB. Follow signs, free parking.
2 p.m. – The Trotters Cavalry Performance Demonstration of historical Cavalry Precision Riding Drills, Parade Field (Bleachers)/Main Gate, F.E. Warren AFB. Follow signs, free parking.
Old-Fashioned Melodrama
The Old-Fashioned Melodrama at the Atlas Theatre in downtown Cheyenne is a participatory experience. The family friendly shows ask the audience to boo the villain, cheer the hero and flatter the heroine.
Hosted by the Cheyenne Little Theatre Players, a volunteer group of local performers, the melodrama offers visitors a personable theater experience in one of Cheyenne’s historic buildings. Between the acts of the melodrama are a variety of Olio Acts, including singers, magic acts and Can Can Dancers. The Atlas Theatre, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is located at 211 W. Lincolnway.
Tickets are $10-$16, depending on age. For more ticket information, call 307-638-6543. Melodrama CFD performance schedule: July 22-Aug. 1, with daily shows at 7 p.m., and additional 9:15 p.m. performances July 23-24, July 26-27 and July 29-31.
Cheyenne Frontier Days Pancake Breakfasts
Every year, thousands of CFD visitors and local residents gather at the Cheyenne Depot Plaza for a free breakfast of pancakes, ham and coffee or milk.
Volunteers typically serve more than 100,000 flapjacks, 3,000 pounds of ham, 9,200 cartons of milk and 520 gallons of coffee, along with 630 pounds of butter and 475 gallons of syrup.
Sponsored by the Cheyenne Kiwanis Club, the pancake breakfasts will run from 7-9 a.m. on Monday, July 26, Wednesday, July 28, and Friday, July 30, at the Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 121 W. 15th St.
Locals and visitors might notice long lines, but they typically move quickly. The Cheyenne Kiwanis Club, with help from local Boy Scouts, cook and serve the large crowds that enjoy the event. Join loved ones and friends, but leave the pets behind, per rules.