CHEYENNE – Haylie Turley has been named Cheyenne Frontier Days Lady-In-Waiting 2024 after a selection process that included submitting a written application, an accomplishment book, a horsemanship skills demonstration and an interview.
Haylie is the daughter of Sherry and George Anadiotis and Scott and Crystal Turley. She is a 2022 graduate of Cheyenne's East High School. Haylie dedicated her high school years to 4-H cattle showing, and FFA leadership and showmanship. Currently, she is attending Laramie County Community College, where she is pursuing a degree in nursing with a goal of transferring to the University of Wyoming to obtain her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and eventually a doctorate in nursing practice, which will allow her to further serve Wyoming.
It has been Haylie’s lifelong dream to be a part of Cheyenne Frontier Days. She has looked up to the men and women dedicated to the western lifestyle. When she started riding, she realized this was her chance to be the next generation to live and breathe the brand. Haylie was a CFD Dandy and drill leader for four years. She also continued her volunteerism on the Parades Committee for a year as a Mounted Marshal, assisting in the safety of spectators and participants on parade days.
“It is with the utmost pride and honor that I have been selected as the 2024 Miss Lady-In-Waiting! Representing Cheyenne Frontier Days is a timeless tradition that I am more than grateful to be a part of. I am beyond excited to represent and serve 3,000+ volunteers, the people of Cheyenne and the legacy of rodeo. I hope to always put the interests of the people, contestants and volunteers first, as they are the heart and foundation of CFD. I promise as Miss Lady-In-Waiting to do my best in educating and promoting this beautiful way of life,” Haylie said.
Haylie Turley will work with Miss Frontier Caitlin Garcia in 2024 to represent Cheyenne Frontier Days.
