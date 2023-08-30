Haylie Turley

Haylie Turley has been named Cheyenne Frontier Days Lady-In-Waiting 2024.

 Cheyenne Frontier Days

CHEYENNE – Haylie Turley has been named Cheyenne Frontier Days Lady-In-Waiting 2024 after a selection process that included submitting a written application, an accomplishment book, a horsemanship skills demonstration and an interview.

Haylie is the daughter of Sherry and George Anadiotis and Scott and Crystal Turley. She is a 2022 graduate of Cheyenne's East High School. Haylie dedicated her high school years to 4-H cattle showing, and FFA leadership and showmanship. Currently, she is attending Laramie County Community College, where she is pursuing a degree in nursing with a goal of transferring to the University of Wyoming to obtain her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and eventually a doctorate in nursing practice, which will allow her to further serve Wyoming.

