Garth Brooks
When: 8 p.m. Friday, July 23
Tickets: Sold out. Visit www.cfdrodeo.com or call 800-227-6336.
Bio: CFD fans learned that two-time Grammy Award winner Brooks would be on the 2021 lineup back in July 2020. During that video announcement, he revealed that one of his favorite CFD memories was getting to perform with friend Chris LeDoux, whose son, Ned, will open for him in this concert. Brooks became the first artist to garner top-five singles on the country radio charts across five consecutive decades in March 2020 with his song “Dive Bar” with Blake Shelton, and he’ll bring his countless award-winning hits to the CFD stage.
Top five singles: “Papa Loved Mama,” “The River,” “Unanswered Prayers,” “The Thunder Rolls” and “More Than a Memory.”
Ned Ledoux
When: 8 p.m. Friday, July 23
Bio: Best known as the son of the late rodeo and country star Chris Ledoux, this year’s event honoree, Ned Ledoux followed in his father’s footsteps to pursue music. Ledoux’s most recent album, “Next In Line,” is populated with songs that reflect his roots and honor the hardworking characters who have influenced his life, such as his grandfather, Bud Rhoads, who he tips his hat to with the tribute “Worth It.”
He celebrates his brother Beau on the upbeat “A Cowboy is All,” and he closes the record with his own take on his father’s “Homegrown Western Saturday Night.”
Top five singles: “Forever a Cowboy,” “Some People Do,” “Brother Highway,” “Johnson County War” and “We Ain’t Got It All.”
Thomas Rhett
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 24
Bio: Thomas Rhett was scheduled to play at Frontier Nights last summer with singer-songwriter Hardy, but that concert was rescheduled for this summer with a new opener: Rhett’s father. Rhett was recently named the Male Artist of the Year at the 2021 ACM Awards, and that title, along with his two Country Music Awards and four Grammy Award nominations, are just a few of the several accolades he’s gathered since releasing his debut album, “It Goes Like This,” in 2013. Over the past year, Rhett began teasing songs as they were written on social media, and those turned into his fifth studio double album, “Country Again (Side A).”
Top five singles: “Die A Happy Man,” “Dance with Me,” “Look What God Gave Her,” “On Me” and “Country Again.”
Rhett Akins
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 24
Bio: Thomas Rhett Akins chose to make his stage name Thomas Rhett to honor his father, Rhett Akins, who is opening this Saturday night performance. The father-son duo has been writing songs together since the headliner was 7, and most recently they appeared together on the track “Drink a Little Beer” on Thomas Rhett’s 2018 album “Life Changes,” but Rhett Akins is a talented performer in his own right, with four records. His first, “A Thousand Memories,” debuted in 1995, and his most recent, “Friday Night in Dixie,” was released in 2002.
Top five singles: “That Ain’t My Truck,” “No More of ‘Em,” “Kiss My Country Ass,” “Drivin’ My Life Away” and “I Brake For Brunettes.”
Cody Johnson
When: 8 p.m. Sunday, July 25
Tickets: $49-$150. Visit www.cfdrodeo.com or call 307-778-7222.
Bio: Cody Johnson has been singing since he was 12, and started his first band in 2006. But it wasn’t until he was awarded the 2011 Texas Regional Music Award for New Male Vocalist of the Year that he quit his day job at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to pursue music full time. Since then, he’s landed two releases in the Top 10 of Billboard’s country albums chart on his own label, CoJo, and become the only unsigned artist in history to sell out NRG Stadium at RodeoHouston.
Top five singles: “Ain’t Nothin’ To It,” “Gotta Be Me,” “Cowboy Like Me,” “Diamond in My Pocket” and “On My Way to You.”
Aaron Watson
When: 8 p.m. Sunday, July 25
Tickets: $49-$150. Visit www.cfdrodeo.com or call 307-778-7222.
Bio: Aaron Watson is no stranger to the stage. This seasoned country artist from Amarillo, Texas, has been at it since 1999. His first album, “Shut Up and Dance,” debuted in 2003, and his most recent, “American Soul,” came out earlier this year. “Old-school, but timeless” is how the singer characterizes his music, which is all rooted in his role as a husband, father of three, and self-made musical success who’s forged a slow and steady path to country stardom by both honoring tradition and embracing the unknown.
Top five singles: “Freight Train,” “Outta Style,” “July in Cheyenne,” “That Look” and “Run Wild Horses.”
Maren Morris
When: 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 28
Bio: Grammy Award winner Maren Morris made waves last summer as one of the few country artists to respond to the protests over the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor with the song “Better Than We Found It.” The song complimented her previous piece, “Dear Hate,” a duet with Vince Gill that Morris wrote after the 2015 church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina. Morris’ latest album, “GIRL,” released in March 2019 via Columbia Nashville, was named Album of the Year at the 53rd Annual Country Music Association Awards, where Morris was the most nominated artist.
Top five singles: “The Bones,” “My Church,” “Girl,” “Craving You” and “80s Mercedes.”
Eric Church
When: 8 p.m. Thursday, July 29
Bio: Making his epic return to CFD is four-time Country Music Award winner Eric Church. The North Carolina native began his career gigging at a bar in his hometown, where he played mostly Jimmy Buffett covers and a few of his own originals. His debut album, 2006’s “Sinners Like Me,” produced three singles on the Billboard country charts, including the top 20 hits “How ‘Bout You,” “Two Pink Lines” and “Guys Like Me.” His opener is fellow CMA winner Ashley McBryde, whose latest album, “Never Will,” was released last year.
Top five singles: “Hell of a View,” “Springsteen,” “Drink in My Hand,” “Record Year” and “Talladega.”
Ashley McBryde
When: 8 p.m. Thursday, July 29
Bio: Ashley McBryde released her first album, which was self-titled, independently in January 2006. Her second independent album, “Elsebound,” was released in June 2011. She spent lockdown recording “Never Will: Live from a Distance,” her latest EP, which came out May 28 and is a live version of her last record. When touring was no longer an option, she wanted a way to connect with her fans again, so the Waldron, Arkansas, native found a way to gather safely with her band and make the EP as a love note to those who support her.
Top five singles: “One Night Standards,” “A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega,” “Martha Devine,” “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” and “Better on the Water.”
Kane Brown
When: 8 p.m. Friday, July 30
Bio: Rising country/pop/R&B star Kane Brown first came to prominence after amassing a large following on social media. The biracial singer-songwriter grew up in rural northwest Georgia and in the Chattanooga, Tennessee, area, and spent part of his childhood homeless. He attended several schools, but eventually landed at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia, where he sang in the choir with “American Idol” season 10 runner-up and fellow country star Lauren Alaina. He’ll be opened by Restless Road, whose members have written songs for Rascal Flatts, Granger Smith and David James.
Top five singles: “Be Like That,” “One Thing Right,” “Famous Friends,” “Heaven” and “What Ifs.”
Restless Road
When: 8 p.m. Friday, July 30
Bio: Restless Road is a Nashville-based country trio comprised of Zach Beeken, Garret Nichols and Colton Pack. On Feb. 27, 2020, they released their debut, self-titled EP on Sony Music Nashville. The band has written songs for Rascal Flatts, Granger Smith and David James, and is just now starting to make a voice for themselves by singing their own songs across the U.S., having opened for the likes of Demi Lovato and now Kane Brown.
Top five singles: “Take Me Home,” “Took One Look at Her Momma,” “One Step Ahead,” “It Ain’t Easy” and “All the Girls.”
Blake Shelton
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 31
Bio: Country Music Association’s 2012 “Entertainer of the Year” is no stranger to our television sets. “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton is also a five-time Male Vocalist of the Year winner and Grammy nominee whose single “God’s Country” became his 26th No. 1 on country radio, where it remained for a multi-week run, in addition to his 16th No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. His latest single, “Minimum Wage (Acoustic),” was released March 12. He’ll be joined by country artist John King, who was heavily influenced by country, rock and Southern rock artists growing up.
Top five singles: “God’s Country,” “Minimum Wage,” “Happy Anywhere,” “Nobody But You” and “Boys ‘Round Here.”
John King
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 31
Bio: John King is a country music singer and songwriter born and raised in Demorest, Georgia. He worked construction jobs as a teenager and was heavily influenced by country, rock and Southern rock artists, opting to follow in a similar path. He released his first single, “Tonight Tonight,” in 2014, and his first and only EP, “On Your Lips,” in 2015. Since then, the promising young artist has released a steady stream of singles to gain radio attention, and has yet to release a full-length album.
Top five singles: “Easy,” “Your Man,” “For You,” “Try Saying Goodbye” and “Close.”