Since its inception in 1897, Cheyenne Frontier Days has preserved the capital city's western way of life, giving residents the chance to indulge in Cheyenne's rich history and giving visitors a taste of life in the Cowboy State.
For those wishing to delve deeper into how Cheyenne became known as the "Magic City on the Plains," the Downtown Development Authority's three historic walking tours are the perfect place to start.
Whether you choose the shortest 10-block tour or the longest 1.9-mile tour, your journey will begin in the same place that spurred Cheyenne's rapid population growth – the Union Pacific Railroad Depot in the Depot Plaza.
A small, wooden rail depot was built in the same location back in 1867, which caused the new town's population to jump to 4,000 in a matter of months. The "magic city" nickname was given because of Cheyenne's fast-paced growth.
With the railhead's effect on the cattle industry, English and European cattle barons made Cheyenne their second home. Next to the booming business scene and fancy mansions built with imported marble and fine-grained woods, the wooden train depot didn't reflect the growth, progress and wealth of the town.
But because of the influence of the cattle barons, "the railroad built one of the finest depots in America, finished in November of 1887," walking tour author Richard Ammon wrote in the pamphlet.
Once the Seth Thomas clocktower was added in 1890, the Depot began to look strikingly similar to its current form.
Regardless of which tour you take, you'll learn rich details about the foundation of Cheyenne and the stories of buildings that are still standing today.
There are three self-led historic walking tours to choose from, depending on the amount of time you have. You can pick up a descriptive brochure for the walking tour at the historic Union Pacific depot at 121 W. 15th St.
At 10 blocks long, tour one is the shortest. On this tour, visitors will see 42 different historic sites and buildings, including a number of Francis E. Warren's endeavors, like the Plains Hotel, the Majestic Building and the Rocky Mountain Bell Telephone Building.
Tour two adds on six more blocks for a total of 1.3 miles. Going beyond the downtown district, tour two also includes elegant homes in the Rainsford District and a walk in the Capital District. Visitors learn the about the battle to have the "biggest and best house in Cheyenne" that led to the Nagle-Warren Mansion, once visited by President Teddy Roosevelt.
Tour three is the longest at 1.9 miles and adds 20 blocks to tour one. This tour has stops at the state Capitol and the Historic Governors’ Mansion, where then-President Harry Truman gave a radio speech to the nation from the front porch in 1948.
All walkers are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and sunscreen on any of the three tours.