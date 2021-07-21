Typically, it takes about 10 months to plan Cheyenne Frontier Days, event CEO Tom Hirsig said.
But following the rodeo's first-ever cancellation last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the uncertainty that still surrounds planning large events, organizers of the "Daddy of 'em All" have only been able to make concrete plans since April.
"This (past) year, when August hit, September, October, November, December, January, February, March, we didn't even know if we we were going to have a show, so you can't really do solid planning," Hirsig said. "It's like, you really want to go to prom but you don't have a date, and all of a sudden you get a date and it's real, and you go, 'Oh, God, I've got to do all this planning now.'"
This year's time crunch has only been exacerbated by extra health and safety measures CFD organizers have put in place, including increased cleaning and sanitization, digital ticketing and increased acceptance of credit and debit cards throughout the park, and a new clear bag policy, which organizers say is another effort to limit security staff's contact with personal items.
"It's been the most challenging year I've ever gone through, hands down," Hirsig said. "But we're excited – everybody's excited about July, and a little bit scared, because our ticket sales are incredible."
Hirsig said Frontier Days has a solid foundation and "stays pretty traditional," so some of the planning carries over year to year. But each year's rodeo is a little different, and for the first time in 125 years, organizers will have gone nearly two years between shows.
"It stays similar, but when you hit that point that you find out you get to have a show, then ... everybody's hair's on fire," Hirsig said. "We're working on a tight schedule."
Even so, there comes a time every year when those working the event get into a rhythm – a dance where everyone knows their place.
Each year, the 10-day show depends on a small army of volunteers to keep things running. Most, Hirsig said, are from local communities, and around 40 kids under the age of 18 participate in a youth program that gets them involved with the rodeo.
"What we know is our volunteers, no matter what the challenges are, are always ready," he said. "The staff and the volunteers, they put this thing together."
General Chairman Jimmy Dean Siler echoed Hirsig's veneration of Frontier Days volunteers – they're his favorite thing to talk about, he said. He expects close to 3,000 to work during the 2021 event.
With all of the unknown territory that comes with putting on this year's rodeo, Siler asked the public for grace and patience. He said people should keep in mind that new health and security protocols have been put in place for the public's protection.
"We will put on the best and safest event we can," Siler said.