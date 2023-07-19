CHEYENNE — As Cheyenne Frontier Days approaches, boutiques and clothing stores are preparing to help get the town gussied up in the trendiest Western wear.
Locations like The Wrangler and Desperado Depot cater to Western styles all year ‘round, but as the rodeo approaches, the need for new, trendy looks ramps up.
Western fashion has been having its moment in popular media this year. From broad-brimmed hats gracing city bars to the coastal cowgirl trend garnering more than 125 million views on TikTok, it’s easy to see that even outside of the Cowboy State, the broader U.S. is having its Western moment.
In Cheyenne, it’s all about denim, fringe, rhinestones and Shania Twain-style glam, said Desperado Depot owner Devon Von Krosigk.
“It’s kind of that, ‘Let’s go, girls’ Shania Twain feels,” Von Krosigk said. ”Lots of bright colors and bold patterns.”
Assistant store manager at The Wrangler Cheyenne Bauer noted that metallic, bright colors and wide-legged jeans have made their way into stores, giving Western fashion a colorful makeover. Even boots are following suit.
“We’ve been seeing a lot of flashy, bright colors for boots,” Bauer said. “More of a fashion instead of a traditional Western boot.”
Of course, some staple items won’t ever leave the spotlight. Classic boots and more traditional looks make their way into any Western event, but right now fun is the mood.
“Fringe is always in; it has been a trend for years now,” Von Krosigk said. “Right now, people are having a lot of fun with it.”
The bright colors and glam of rhinestones fit well onto boots, hats or even jackets and give people that individualized, stand-out look that can be so fun to play around with.
Von Krosigk has been preparing for Cheyenne Frontier Days by planning to host other vendors in her store, including a hat bar, during the week of festivities.
“They will brand the hats, and they customize any felt hat that you want,” Von Krosigk said.
Graphic T-shirts are also in, Bauer said. Layering shirts with stand-out pieces, like a lace tank top, is another trendy way to add to your personalized style.
Bauer compared current women’s trends to TikTok star Neon Wrangler’s style. With her brightly colored boots and tops paired with classic jeans, that extra flair defines the look.
Even in her more casual moments, the TikTok star holds true to that bright appearance. Even menswear has taken steps away from more classic looks into a more modern and fun way of dressing Western.
“We’re seeing a lot of bright, floral patterns, like a Hawaiian style,” Bauer said when asked about the menswear trends.
Menswear is still living in the rough, classic Western-style boot, rather than the flashy fashionable boot that’s popular in women’s wear. The florals and graphic T-shirts have made their way in Western wear to provide color in the men’s fashion, as well.
For men, TikTok influencer Nick Luciano can serve as a guide for Western fashion this summer. Even if florals aren’t appealing, color can be incorporated in plain button-ups.
Whether it’s rhinestones or neon colors, looking plain will mean being the odd one out this summer. Ultimately, flaunting those more fun and fantastic looks are what this summer’s style is all about.
Embrace your inner Shania Twain, stand out and make a statement by committing to vibrant colors, standout textures, fringe and metallics. Let’s go, girls (and boys).
Ivy Secrest is interning at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this summer. A senior in Colorado State University’s journalism program this fall, she is the managing editor of the student newspaper, The Collegian. Email: isecrest@wyomingnews.com.