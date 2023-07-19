CFD fashion trends
Buy Now

Owner Devon Von Krosigk holds a hot pink bag and fringe jacket for sale at Desperado Depot, in Cheyenne on June 21.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — As Cheyenne Frontier Days approaches, boutiques and clothing stores are preparing to help get the town gussied up in the trendiest Western wear.

Locations like The Wrangler and Desperado Depot cater to Western styles all year ‘round, but as the rodeo approaches, the need for new, trendy looks ramps up.

Ivy Secrest is interning at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this summer. A senior in Colorado State University’s journalism program this fall, she is the managing editor of the student newspaper, The Collegian. Email: isecrest@wyomingnews.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus